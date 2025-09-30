Lingua Sinica

Lingua Sinica

Power Harassment, Abortion Stigma, and Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ Setback
These stories and more — including a veteran journalist's account of feminist struggle in China's liberal media — in this latest edition of the…
  
Fake Bylines, Cognitive Warfare, and 3 AI Tips from FT Chinese
These stories and lots more — including the whitelist wipeout of a major newsmagazine — in this latest edition of the Lingua Sinica newsletter.
  
China’s Liberal Press and its Feminism Gap
Veteran journalist Li Sipan reflects on feminism’s struggle within China’s liberal media, the rise and suppression of Women Awakening Network, and…
  
Dalia Parete
, and 
HsiaoFan Su
After the Layoffs
The feeling when entering Radio Free Asia was, “We can make something important.” Our colleagues at Tian Jian look at the personal impact of the…
  
 and 
Jordyn Haime
Lingua Sinica Newsletter, 09 September
News, analysis, and commentary on Chinese-language media from the PRC and beyond.
  
Is Chinese AI Now Safer Than US AI?
August 2025

July 2025

