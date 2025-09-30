Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Featured Stories
LS Newsletters
Intersections
China Chatbot
Media In Focus
CMP Discourse Tracker
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Power Harassment, Abortion Stigma, and Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ Setback
These stories and more — including a veteran journalist's account of feminist struggle in China's liberal media — in this latest edition of the…
Sep 30
•
Lingua Sinica
2
Fake Bylines, Cognitive Warfare, and 3 AI Tips from FT Chinese
These stories and lots more — including the whitelist wipeout of a major newsmagazine — in this latest edition of the Lingua Sinica newsletter.
Sep 23
•
Lingua Sinica
6
China’s Liberal Press and its Feminism Gap
Veteran journalist Li Sipan reflects on feminism’s struggle within China’s liberal media, the rise and suppression of Women Awakening Network, and…
Sep 19
•
Lingua Sinica
,
Dalia Parete
, and
HsiaoFan Su
7
After the Layoffs
The feeling when entering Radio Free Asia was, “We can make something important.” Our colleagues at Tian Jian look at the personal impact of the…
Sep 10
•
Lingua Sinica
and
Jordyn Haime
13
1
Lingua Sinica Newsletter, 09 September
News, analysis, and commentary on Chinese-language media from the PRC and beyond.
Sep 9
•
Lingua Sinica
7
Is Chinese AI Now Safer Than US AI?
_China_Chatbot_28
Sep 5
•
Lingua Sinica
6
August 2025
_China_Chatbot_27
Kids’ Toy Quizzed on Xi Politics; Nvidia and China; AI WW2 Propaganda
Aug 22
•
Lingua Sinica
9
_China_Chatbot_26
Misreading the Nvidia News; World AI Conference as External Propaganda; DeepSeek Supports Boys Wearing a Skirt to School
Aug 8
•
Lingua Sinica
3
Lingua Sinica Newsletter, 05 August
News, analysis, and commentary on Chinese-language media from the PRC and beyond.
Aug 5
•
Lingua Sinica
6
July 2025
INTERSECTIONS | July 31, 2025
A rundown of issues, analysis, and must-read stories about women and female representation in the Sinophone landscape.
Jul 31
•
Lingua Sinica
9
How China Sees AI Safety
Though China appears to embrace international “AI safety” concepts, key aspects of its approach remain fundamentally unsafe by the standards of…
Jul 30
•
Lingua Sinica
and
Alex Colville
16
2
_China_Chatbot_25
US AI Action Plan; Kimi-K2; Mr Huang goes to Beijing
Jul 25
•
Lingua Sinica
6
© 2025 Lingua Sinica
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts