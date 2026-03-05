The killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28 has thrown Iran’s information environment into profound uncertainty. Communications have been cut across Iran, and with internet access now severed, the websites of many Iranian state and media institutions have gone dark — a fitting symbol of a system whose future is now entirely unclear. A country that for decades maintained one of the world’s most restrictive internet control systems now faces a leadership vacuum and the prospect of regime change.

Chinese Consul General in Bandar Abbas Xu Wei (徐炜) meets with an editor from the southern Iranian newspaper Darya in October 2025 to discuss media cooperation and local exchanges. Source: Foreign Ministry of China .

What kind of media and information system emerges from the chaos — if one emerges at all — remains an open question. Iran could move toward a more open information environment, or a successor regime could double down on the controls that have defined the Islamic Republic since 1979. Either way, the infrastructure of that system, and the foreign partnerships that have reinforced it, are now very much in play.

It is against this backdrop that we take a look at China’s recent history of media engagement with Iran. These engagements offer a window into the institutions and companies that shaped Iran’s information environment and served as the conduit for what until only very recently had been an upward trend in China’s media diplomacy in the country. That relationship has deeper roots than media alone. As a recent report by Article 19 documents, Chinese firms including ZTE, Huawei, Tiandy, and Hikvision supplied core surveillance and internet-filtering technologies that helped construct Iran’s system of digital information control — a system now in an uncertain state of suspension.

China’s most recent media engagement with Iran happened just last October. They include a visit by the Chinese Consul General in Bandar Abbas, Xu Wei (徐炜), to two leading southern Iranian newspapers — Darya and Sobhe Sahel — in late October 2025. According to a readout from the Chinese consulate, both outlets expressed enthusiasm for closer ties, describing China’s governance experience as worthy of study and pledging to help promote Chinese-Iranian “friendship” and advance bilateral relations. The visit, typical of how China emphasizes foreign policy objectives as the primary media value over professionalism or public interest, was a small but telling example of the ground-level media diplomacy China has been quietly pursuing across Iran.

Below are just three of the Iran-related media engagements in our growing database at Lingua Sinica, with links to the entries that include key entities as well as their institutional affiliations. Users interested in exploring the database and contextual reports more broadly can visit the “How to Use” section.

Chinese Consul Visits Iranian Media Outlets

October 25-26, 2025

China and Iran Sign Film Cooperation MoU

June 1, 2021

Xinhua Signs MoU with Mehr Media

October 14, 2024

