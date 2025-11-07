Lingua Sinica

Fred Gao
1d

I also worked for Guancha before. As a person who knows both Wang Xiao and Yang Sheng pretty well, I’m pretty sure Wang didn’t need any “permission“ to meet an influencer. Another factual error here is that Yang has left the Global Times for a while, and he doesn’t work for official media. It’s problematic to see that Chinese influencers are often presumed to be puppets lacking a will of their own, as if manipulated by the invisible hand of "government plot." They are depicted as having no views or voice of their own, just executors of orders.

Geremie Barme
1d

An excellent essay. Many thanks. Geremie

Reply
