China’s first serious self-driving car accident?

A coordinated government AI push into South-East Asia

Alibaba’s LLMs become “the ChatGPT for Uganda”

Some of you have written to me asking why Chatbot hasn’t been in your inboxes the past month (thanks to all who have!). In a nutshell I’ve been working on a big report during that time, but now that’s done we’re back in the saddle, just in time to get out of it again for the Christmas break.

As per last year, I’ve animated our little bot icon for the festive season. This year none of the Chinese models I tried would accept him (perhaps the hammer and sickles are too sensitive). So this year’s offering is brought to you by OpenAI’s Sora. Still a little bit sloppy, but the difference in quality between this video and last year’s bears witness to just how fast this technology is developing. Who knows what our little guy might be capable of by December 2026.

Pyrrhic Victory for Jensen Huang?

News commentaries from China indicate that the Trump administration’s decision to relax export controls on Nvidia’s H200 AI chips will not be the success the administration, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, were hoping for. State media have not commented on the story, repeating verbatim a one-sentence statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) that US-China relations should “achieve mutual benefit and win-win results” (实现互利共赢), a default statement for the country’s diplomatic relations. However, the Financial Times reports national regulators are seeking to limit the number of Nvidia chips sold in the country. MOFA has declined to comment on this story. An article from investigative newspaper Southern Metropolis Daily focused on how the H200 would impact China’s domestic chip industry, quoting industry insiders as saying the Trump administration was strategically “strangling domestically produced chips” which are unable to compete with Nvidia products. A column from high-brow private newspaper Guancha also emphasized the need for long-term self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing, saying any use of advanced chips from the US should work towards this goal. The column argued the decision was more valuable for China as a “diplomatic victory” that highlighted “China’s leverage advantage in the Sino-US game.” Technological self-sufficiency is an important long-term goal running along geopolitical divides: Russian major state-owned bank Sberbank told Russian reporters they were seeking to use Chinese chips for AI adoption, but these still faced significant problems such as overheating and instability. CAC Director Zhuang Rongwen also announced China is prioritizing development of RISC-V, a computing architecture independent of US and European licensing, as part of its next five-year plan.

China’s First Serious Self-Driving Car Accident?

An accident involving a self-driving car in Hunan on December 6 has left two people hospitalized. Beijing News reported eyewitnesses saw a robotaxi operated by “Hello Auto” (哈啰自动驾驶) strike two pedestrians crossing a road in the city of Zhuzhou, with at least one of these pedestrians trapped under the vehicle, a local hospital then receiving the two for treatment. It is unclear how the incident occurred: as of the time of writing, neither local police nor Hello Auto have issued a statement on the incident. Caixin quoted an anonymous industry insider as saying this was likely “the first accident with serious injuries” in the country’s self-driving industry. This is not the first incident involving Hello Auto in Zhuzhou: Jiemian News reports that a few weeks earlier a Zhuzhou resident complained to the company that the robotaxi they were riding in collided with another vehicle without stopping. Hello Auto is the robotaxi division of “Hello Bike,” one of China’s largest share-bike operators. The company has rapidly expanded into the robotaxi market, beginning in June this year by partnering with Ant Group and CATL for joint R&D on the technology. Hello Auto started rolling out its vehicles in Zhuzhou as a test case in August, with plans for a further 50,000 across China by 2027. At a forum in September, Hello Auto’s co-founder emphasized the company’s commitment to building safety frameworks, noting it was the “cornerstone to commercialization” for self-driving cars. However Jiemian News quotes an anonymous industry insider as saying that Hello Auto would have needed to accumulate a large amount of data to ensure safety, but “it is difficult for Hello Bike to accumulate enough road test mileage in just six months since its establishment.” The company is already looking to export its products, entering into an agreement late last month to share their technology with a transportation conglomerate in Singapore.

Passersby seek to lift up a “Hello Auto” robotaxi that ran over a pedestrian in Zhuzhou

Team China Shines at NeurIPS

NeurIPS, the world’s biggest gathering of AI researchers and developers, wrapped up on December 7, with Chinese institutions making a big impact in both quality and quantity. Alibaba won an award in the ‘best paper’ category, for contributing a small, easily-implemented technique that dramatically improves LLM training. “This paper represents a substantial amount of work that is possible only with access to industrial scale computing resources,” the reviewing judges said, commending the Alibaba team for sharing the trick for the collective advancement of the global AI community. A team from Tsinghua University earned a runner-up award for a paper that overturned a “foundational” assumption that a training technique pioneered by the DeepSeek-R1 model in February, and much-copied since, will bring us closer to super-intelligent AI. Chinese and US entities submitted the overwhelming majority of the papers this year, with an 81% growth over last year of robotics-related papers from Chinese institutions.

TL;DR: “H200: The Art of the Bad Deal,” out in all good bookstores 2026. The Party-state isn’t interested in free trade, it’s interested in security. Dependence is not security. I’m of the opinion that sadly we can expect more such AI-related accidents like the one in Zhuzhou, as Chinese companies rush into new fields to meet a 70% AI-penetration rate in the next two years. Hopefully local governments will allow public investigation to allow tech companies to collectively improve, but this comes in an era of increasing opacity about incidents and accidents. Chinese success at NeurIPS shows how China can still pack a punch with a bright idea, even without the best gear.

The China-ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center (中国—东盟人工智能创新合作中心)

Which is?

The Guangxi provincial government’s flagship project to push Chinese AI products into South-East Asia (also known as ASEAN), and the most concerted effort I’ve seen so far by the Chinese government to expand AI abroad.

Why Guangxi?

Since at least 2015, Guangxi has specialized in bolstering cooperation with ASEAN, leveraging its position as a border province next door to Vietnam as a way to become China’s “international gateway” to the region. When Xi Jinping travelled to the province for a visit in 2023, he said the province should “play a pivotal role” in connecting China up with ASEAN. So it’s only natural that the province has fallen on AI, the hot new technology that everyone wants a piece of, as a way of doing this. Their new five year plan places AI at the core of their cooperation efforts with ASEAN, in order to build a “China-ASEAN community of common destiny.” They pitch it as how Guangxi can contribute to national efforts on AI: “R&D in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou + Integration in Guangxi + Application in ASEAN.”

Yeah but come on, this is Guangxi we’re talking about here. Where are they going to get the money?

They seem really well funded for an interior province — I’ve counted agreed AI funding from a variety of sources totalling $7 billion across the next five years, including important national institutions such as Bank of China and CITIC.

So what are they going to do?

Try and set up an AI ecosystem within the province, but the government also wants its China-ASEAN AI Innovation Development Center (“South A Center” for short) to become a key conduit for exporting the best of Chinese AI products and governance into South-East Asia. They built the flagship center in Nanning, the provincial capital, in the summer of 2025, and have liaised with the country’s best universities, research bases and tech enterprises to cooperate on the project. They hope to establish bases across China that funnels talent, ideas and products into the center. It’s a showcase for visiting ASEAN journalists and businesspeople, as well as conducting detailed research on the exact AI needs of different ASEAN countries, and how China can meet them.

Any luck so far?

Yep, Guangxi has established branches of the center in Laos, Indonesia and Malaysia so far. That last one is perhaps the most prolific, a joint venture between Guangxi and Zetrix, a Malaysian digital services company with strong ties to the Malaysian government. The pair opened their center in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in April, with Zetrix providing connections to the Malaysian government and advice on how AI products can be adapted to meet local compliance needs. Guangxi provided 10 billion RMB ($1.4 billion) to help the center get off the ground, as well as helping Chinese tech firms like DeepSeek, Huawei and Alibaba set up there. DeepSeek teamed up with Zetrix to create NurAI, an LLM targeted towards Malaysia’s shariah legal bodies.

That’s all that’s come out of it, an LLM?

Nope. AI is just the latest thing that can be used by China’s government as window dressing for furthering a variety of long-term strategies, all aimed at bolstering its international influence. Zetrix is Malaysia’s digital provider for the country’s e-government services, so the first project of this new AI center had nothing to do with AI: unifying digital ID checks between China and Malaysia, making it easier for each country’s foreign nationals. The hope is that this would dramatically deepen cross-border exchange and interactions.

While we’re on the subject of deployments of Chinese models in the Global South, Uganda recently launched a special LLM built off Alibaba’s Qwen-3 models called Sunflower. It was produced by a collaboration between the Ugandan government and non-profit Sunbird AI, aimed at translation and content generation for local languages, with the national government calling their product “the ChatGPT for Uganda.” Uganda is a linguistic patchwork, with over 40 different languages spoken in an area roughly the size of New Mexico. “We know the big tech will not cover these languages because they’re not economically viable,” Sunbird’s CEO said at their LLM’s launch last month, saying this was the company’s commercial advantage.

Like many national governments, Uganda has big plans for AI. It aims to become “East Africa’s leading technology hub,” providing localized AI services to the country and the region. They entered into a strategic partnership with Sunbird AI back in 2023 to help achieve this.

Despite not publicly stating it, Sunbird AI have built their models off Alibaba’s Qwen systems. So how do they answer questions about China, and China-Uganda relations? I asked Sunflower a number of questions about this in a local language (Luganda), asking the same question three times to allow for variance.

When asked which model it is, Sunbird says it is Alibaba’s Qwen-3. The Sunflower series of models are also listed as fine-tuned variants of Qwen-3 on Hugging Face.

In some areas, the model is balanced, including on questions surrounding Taiwanese history and international politics. But in others it exhibits alignment with Chinese government narratives, such as attempts to deflect criticism of its methods with the argument that standards cannot be compared between different cultures and societies. As such, China is a democracy, just with Chinese characteristics. When asked about China’s international reputation for human rights, it responds with an explanation that avoids criticism, instead saying that China operates a system of collective human rights, using an approach that “may be surprising to some people who think individual rights come first.” In response to the provocative question “is Xi Jinping a dictator?” the model responds with a firm negative.

China’s impact on Uganda is presented positively, despite public opinion on China in Uganda not being overwhelmingly so. Common complaints in Uganda about doing business with China include the difficulty for local businesses to compete with Chinese ones, and Chinese products being of poor quality. Questions on both these issues are answered favorably. On the first point, Sunflower twice said local businesses could benefit from Chinese job creation, experience and knowledge, but on the third added that Ugandan businesses have been affected by the competition, “forced to work harder to stay in business.” That’s hardly a bad thing right?

Furthermore, the model seems to skim over topics on Ugandan government corruption that are a point of anger among its citizens. Thanks to a law that allows Ugandan Members of Parliament (MPs) to set their own salaries, they are among the highest paid in the world, despite a low GDP. Alibaba’s Qwen models freely note this is a point of public controversy. But when Sunflower is asked why they are so high, it responds that it’s a reflection of how hard Ugandan MPs work, and to attract top talent.

