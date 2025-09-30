Welcome back to Intersections,

I hope you all had a wonderful summer break and are preparing for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. In this edition, we look at harassment allegations in Taiwan's entertainment industry, and at a surprise birth on a college campus in China's Gansu province that sparked a national controversy — and shed light on the continued stigmatization of pregnancy outside of marriage.

This edition also includes developments in Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ rights landscape and a look at the term “Poisonous Women.” But I especially want to highlight my interview over the summer with veteran Chinese journalist Li Sipan (李思磐) alongside colleague Hsiao-Fan Su (蘇曉凡) from Tian Jian (田間). The interview, a snippet of which appears at the end of this bulletin, is a valuable look at how journalism spaces in China even in the heyday of the contemporary print press in the early 2000s excluded women. Li also reflects on how the feminist movement has adapted within China’s shifting media landscape.

TAIWAN:

Breaking the Silence on Workplace Assault

Taiwan’s Mirror Media (鏡週刊) has turned the spotlight on sexual harassment cases in the country’s entertainment industry this month, with a series of related reports. In a much-discussed interview with the outlet on September 10, Taiwanese actress Chiang Tsu Ping (江祖平) alleged that she was the victim of an assault by her ex-boyfriend, Gong Yiting (龔益霆) — the son of the vice president of Taiwan’s Sanli Television (三立電視). Chiang had posted on Threads earlier in August about a case of abuse without revealing that she was the alleged victim. She accused Gong of drugging and sexually assaulting her, then filming it for blackmail. The interview added context to a case that had received poor coverage from some Taiwanese media, much of it focused on Chiang’s personal life rather than the assault allegations. “The moment a man does something wrong, everyone scrambles to make excuses for him while stomping on the women who dare to speak out,” read one comment on Threads earlier this month.

The day after the Chiang interview, Mirror Media addressed what it characterized as systematic sexual harassment in Taiwan’s entertainment industry, including allegations that acclaimed screenwriter Tsai Kun-lin (蔡坤霖), known for his work on the films “Dead Talents Society” (鬼才之道) and “Detention” (返校), had harassed an unnamed 20-year-old victim beginning in 2020. According to the report, Tsai was alleged to have sent the woman sexually explicit messages and threats. Since the allegations came to light, cultural authorities in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung have terminated Tsai’s training courses for scriptwriters. Tsai has denied wrongdoing, claiming that he had “a positive interactive relationship” (良好的互動關係) with the victim. The case has sparked wider discussion on social media about the power dynamics in workplaces that enable harassment.

Power Harassment (權勢性騷擾): Power harassment is workplace bullying in which someone in a position of authority uses their power to cause physical or psychological harm to a subordinate, exceeding the bounds of legitimate work-related conduct.

De-stigmatizing Abortion

In a podcast episode last month, The Reporter (報道者), one of Taiwan’s leading independent news outlets, explored the stigmatization and criminalization of abortion in the country. Following last year’s controversial proposal by the Ministry of Justice to increase fines penalizing pregnant women who opt for abortions, the discussion revealed how legal restrictions and cultural taboos silence women’s voices on this important issue. Despite a reported 230,000 abortions annually in Taiwan — a number exceeding the number of annual births — abortion remains heavily stigmatized. The podcast conversation at The Reporter features author Wu Xiaole (吳曉樂), discussing her book Women Who Thought No One Was Listening: Taiwan’s First Anthology on Abortion, a collection of writing that explores women’s personal experiences with abortion. Also joining the podcast, obstetrician Dr. Wu Wu (烏烏), who has a popular Facebook page, discussed how temples profit from cultural beliefs like “baby spirits” (嬰靈) — a Taiwanese folk belief that the restless spirits of aborted fetuses haunt women who have had abortions. In such cases, temples sometimes offer to release fetal spirits through paid ceremonies.

CHINA :

A Controversial Birth

On September 18, the No. 6 trending story on China’s popular Weibo platform involved a female student at Gansu Agricultural Vocational and Technical College (甘肃农业职业技术学院) who reportedly gave birth in her dormitory several days before. The story generated widespread public attention, triggering false online rumors that the student had died — and also fevered speculation about the identity of the father. The case quickly became a lightning rod for a range of social and moral questions surrounding women’s rights, family planning, and family responsibilities and obligations. Some netizens on social media wondered how the pregnancy had gone unnoticed for months, directing blame toward both the woman’s parents and the college for failing to recognize the situation.

The story was reported widely across Chinese media, including by outlets such as The Beijing News, which ran a video interview with a top school official who said that “of course we have limits to what we can manage.” More than 10 years ago, Tania Branigan, a correspondent for The Guardian [See her CMP interview here], reported that pregnancy outside marriage remained “the final taboo” for Chinese women. The stigma continues, and experts have noted that this is “rooted not just in Confucian values, but also upheld and perpetuated in the family planning management system.” That planning system came into focus in the Gansu case as the local provincial chapter of the All-China Women’s Federation (ACWF), the organization under Communist Party leadership that ostensibly represents women’s rights and interests, said that it was following up on the “incident.”

Images accompanying a report on Weibo from The Beijing News on the “incident” at Gansu Agricultural Vocational and Technical College.

Classroom Confrontations

In another case of on-campus controversy this month, students at Guangzhou’s Jinan University accused Zheng Liang (郑亮), a professor and vice dean of the university’s journalism school, of photographing female students without consent and making inappropriate sexual jokes that, they said, amounted to harassment. Students even alleged that Zheng had forced one female student experiencing period pain to stand in the classroom as punishment for arriving late — while saying that feminism in China had become too radical. The term Zheng reportedly used was “radical feminism” (极端女权) — see our definition in the CMP Dictionary — which implies that women’s expectations for equality are unreasonable and threaten social cohesion. The efforts of students at Jinan University to speak out on this issue through such social media platforms as Weibo and Toutiao (头条) quickly met with blanket deletions [and here].

Party Claims Women’s Progress

On September 19, the State Council Information Office (SCIO), the government double of the CCP’s Central Propaganda Department, released a white paper called Practices and Achievements of China’s Comprehensive Development of Women in the New Era (新时代中国推进妇女全面发展的实践与成就) that celebrated the Party’s role in advancing women’s development, especially in targeting women’s poverty alleviation through targeted support programs, job initiatives, and improvements in rural development. The report’s release was feted by the official Xinhua News Agency as well as by the People’s Daily (人民日報), which gave it prominent front-page positioning on September 20. The timing precedes China’s hosting of the UN’s Global Women’s Summit in late 2025 (for a date still undetermined), which was announced by Foreign Minister Wang Yi back in March. In keeping with Xi Jinping’s more recent emphasis on the CCP’s engendering of a “new form of human civilization,” the white paper began with the line: “Women are the pioneers of human civilization and the drivers of social progress.”

Women represent just 8 percent of leadership positions in China, and the last Party Congress in 2022 resulted in no female members of the Politburo for the first time in 25 years.

HONG KONG:

Hong Kong Rejects Same-Sex Bill

Hong Kong’s legislature has rejected a bill that would have recognized same-sex couples who have married overseas, with the Legislative Council voting down the proposal 71-14 on September 10. Back in February, authorities in the city proposed a registration framework that would have extended legal status to same-sex couples married or civilly partnered abroad, following a Court of Final Appeal ruling that declared the current system unconstitutional. Pro-establishment legislators — meaning those generally pro-Beijing — opposed the bill, citing concerns about protecting “traditional family values” (傳統家庭價值). In a story earlier this month, Singapore-based Initium Media (端傳媒) went in-depth into the legislative decision, examining the constitutional crisis this rejection creates and what this defeat means for both LGBTQ+ rights and the rule of law in the city.

A feature story by Initium Media on the Hong Kong law’s rejection.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Poisonous Women (毒妇) | dú fù

The term “poisonous women” (毒妇) is a longstanding archetype in Chinese culture referring to dangerous, seductive women who rely on beauty, sexuality, or actual poison to manipulate, harm, or kill men. The phrase reemerged in Chinese media and on social platforms this past week following Beijing’s Haidian Court decision on September 19, 2025, to sentence Fujian native Zhai Xinxin (翟欣欣) to 12 years in prison for defrauding her late husband, Su (苏某某), during a marriage that lasted just 42 days. The case, dating back to 2017 and ending in Su’s suicide, centered on the extortion of assets worth nearly 10 million yuan. Chinese-language outlets across Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have reported on the case.

FROM CMP:

China’s Liberal Press and its Feminism Gap

Veteran journalist Li Sipan reflects on feminism’s struggle within China’s liberal media, the rise and suppression of Women Awakening Network, and journalism’s transformation under tightening censorship.

In the late 1990s, a new generation of media emerged in China with commercial aspirations and more responsive than ever to a rising market of news readers. These metro newspapers and magazines, epitomized by outlets such as Southern Weekly and Southern Metropolis Daily, sought to distinguish themselves from their previous roles as propaganda outlets, giving rise to something new and unexpected: journalistic professionalism.

Yet even in the space afforded by this relatively free and open environment at that time, the systematic neglect of women’s rights was keenly felt by those who worked within the industry. These ostensibly progressive newsrooms, for all their professional aspirations, remained bastions of male culture and perspective. Over the summer, CMP and its sister publication Tian Jian (田間) sat down with veteran journalist Li Sipan (李思磐) to talk about the absence of feminist consciousness in China’s liberal media and her experiences as both activist and investigative journalist.

Tian Jian/CMP: Chinese media institutions were historically male-dominated. Did you face any challenges as a woman?

Li Sipan: I started working in the investigative department of Southern Metropolis Daily (南方都市報) in 2007. At that time, there were only two female reporters in the department — one in Guangzhou and another at a different bureau. The female reporter in Guangzhou was happy to have another woman join, noting that the constant presence of a large group of men in a smoke-filled room had made her feel very uncomfortable.

We didn’t have to work fixed office hours, and back then, every Monday, those of us who weren’t traveling for work would have dinner together. We were a really tight-knit group — everyone was good friends, and our work and personal lives overlapped quite a bit. But as a woman, I still felt a bit isolated. When we’d eat together, it was a male-dominated scene where the guys would drink heavily, competing to see who could drink more until they were making fools of themselves. Of course, the younger generation probably doesn’t do this anymore. But the way the men talked to each other often left us feeling awkward and quiet. They would casually toss around words like “beautiful” or “sexy” and other random, totally inappropriate words to refer to us.

This divide was also quite evident professionally. During the era of market-oriented journalism, social affairs and legal reporting were important beats that could easily enhance a journalist’s reputation. Since this type of reporting often involved cases of wrongful conviction and judicial injustice, it aligned with the traditional Chinese ideal that intellectuals shouldering moral responsibility and upholding justice, making it easier to capture readers’ attention and achieve notable results.

This type of reporting was typically easier for men to excel in. Public opinion supervision at that time was primarily conducted through cross-regional reporting, which required dealing with local officials. There was a common understanding that male reporters could drink with these officials until they became like sworn brothers . . . . [While] I also covered politics as a female reporter, my assignments were still relatively “soft” — culture and society oriented — compared to the hard-hitting stories assigned to male reporters.

Read the full interview HERE.