Welcome to Lingua Sinica.

It’s been some time, as perhaps some of you have noticed. Is our regular long-form newsletter back? No, not quite. Some quick thoughts on why.

In recent months, we have reflected as a human team on the vagaries of AI chatbots, which promise so much and can seem so dizzyingly productive — and yet produce little of lasting value. They bulldoze across the internet. They sort through the muck to construct what appear to be thorough reading lists and summaries. They do our reading for us — if we are not careful.

In light of this flattening effect — are you using an AI agent yet to summarize all of your Substack newsletters in bulk for you? — we are going back to basics in our monitoring of Chinese-language media. We want to make sure that the greater share of our human hours is dedicated to doing what AI cannot do: identifying and elucidating stories of value beyond the chatbot. To that end, we will be concentrating on investigations and analysis — like our recent piece on the collapse of local broadcasters in China, or our deep dive by Jordyn Haime into a growing China-led global academic network you’ve probably never heard of. And of course, there are the mini-investigations proliferating in our Lingua Sinica database, real journalism at scale on China’s global media reach.

From time to time, we will combine these stories with a selection of other news in the Chinese-language media space, items identified as priorities by our team of humans at Lingua Sinica and Tian Jian (田間).

Our story on “AI poisoning” is below. But first, a few stories from the Sinosphere.

David L. Bandurski

CMP Executive Director.

SHORT STORIES

✅ Human picks from the Sinosphere

A Record Haul for Hong Kong’s State Media

On March 13, the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong (香港報業公會) — founded in 1954 by the city's four largest newspapers at the time, including Sing Tao Daily and the English-language South China Morning Post — announced the winners of its 2025 Hong Kong Best Journalism Awards (香港最佳新聞獎). The Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (香港大公文匯傳媒集團), run by the PRC government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, took home 29 prizes. It was record for the group and the largest haul for any media outlet in this year's competition. Twelve media outlets reportedly participated, submitting 636 entries across 78 award categories. The result, offering plaudits to a state-run outlet that has been on the front lines in attacks on independent journalists and institutions (including the Hong Kong Journalists Association), would have been unimaginable a decade ago.

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A large billboard for the Wen Wei Po newspaper looms over a street in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai District in 2013. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons .

Hong Kong Bookshop Raided

On March 24, Hong Kong’s National Security Department, established in July 2020 under a national security law China imposed on Hong Kong, arrested four people connected to Book Punch (一拳書館), an independent bookshop in the Sham Shui Po district, on suspicion of “knowingly selling publications with seditious intent” under Article 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. Among those detained were the shop’s founder, Pong Yat-ming (龐一鳴), and three female staff members.

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No Scaling the Wall in Hubei

China has long sought to control what its citizens see online, restricting access to foreign platforms and content that might challenge the dominant framing, or "public opinion guidance" (輿論導向), of the Chinese Communist Party. Actions taken earlier this month by police in Hubei could be a sign that authorities are moving more concertedly against individuals using VPNs to bypass internet controls, a process referred to as "scaling the wall" (翻牆). On March 11, police in two Hubei cities published administrative penalty notices against individual citizens for doing exactly that.

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A Knowledge Base for Taiwan

A Taiwanese new media artist has built what he calls an open-source README for his country — a structured, AI-readable knowledge base about Taiwan that went from concept to live website in a single day. Launched on March 18 by Che-Yu Wu (吳哲宇), the project is called Taiwan.md. The name is a deliberate double meaning: .md is the file extension for Markdown, the plain-text format widely used in software documentation and increasingly favored by AI language models as a knowledge input. As Taiwanese tech outlet Insight noted, everything from GitHub documentation to publicly released model guides from OpenAI and Meta is written and maintained in Markdown.

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AI Poisoning

A wave of state media coverage this month has warned Chinese consumers about the dangers of AI recommendation rigging. Behind the moralizing is another message: The state that reserves the right to manipulate.

Shopping for the latest in wearable health technology? You might be intrigued by the extraordinary specs of the Apollo-9 smartwatch. They include “quantum entanglement sensing” and “black hole-level battery life,” and the watch can test your blood sugar too. AI chatbots recommend the smartwatch confidently — and that is precisely where the trouble begins. The high-performing Apollo-9 smartwatch exists only in the world of AI manipulation.

In a demonstration staged for CCTV reporters ahead of this month’s Consumer Rights Day on March 15 — a day each year when the state-run broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV), dedicates an entire prime-time gala to naming and shaming corporate wrongdoers — an industry insider fabricated the Apollo-9 wristband in a single afternoon. The stunt was meant to demonstrate the perils of AI before a national audience during CCTV’s prime-time Consumer Day gala — even as the technology comes increasingly to symbolize the country’s technological power.

The fictional Apollo-9 smartwatch. It could do anything — if only it existed beyond the realm of AI.

The Apollo-9 smartwatch segment centered on the dangers of what state media have lately termed “AI poisoning” (AI投毒). Related to the global phenomenon of “AI Recommendation Poisoning,” the term points to a growing industry of paid manipulation of what AI assistants say — and therefore what consumers believe — by embedding hidden instructions. In this case, the industry insider, at CCTV’s behest, used a software called the Liqing GEO Optimization System, purchased openly on a Chinese e-commerce platform, to conjure a state-of-the-art watch from thin air.

GEO — generative engine optimization — is a set of techniques designed to influence what AI models retrieve and endorse, inundating cyberspace with fake information until chatbots treat it as authentic reality. In the CCTV demonstration, the industry insider was able within hours to generate a fake product with fake specs, produce and disseminate AI-written reviews attributed to fictional consumers, and pushed by non-existent experts. Soon a popular AI chatbot was enthusiastically recommending the Apollo-9 smartwatch. Three days later, this fiction had taken root as fact — recommended without prompting by multiple platforms.

The differences between China’s “AI poisoning” and the simple concept of “AI Recommendation Poisoning” come in the way the former has already taken on a layer of political apprehensiveness, becoming folded into the wider Chinese Communist Party vocabulary of ideological threats to the regime.

In a piece for the Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper on March 11, Miao Wei (苗圩), a senior member of the country’s nominal advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, warned that AI risks had already extended beyond data leaks and algorithmic bias into “value infiltration” (价值观渗透), “deep fakes” (深度伪造), and “cognitive manipulation” (认知操纵). The first of these, “value infiltration,” is language closely associated with rumblings in the leadership about the machinations of “hostile Western forces” (西方敌对势力). Miao cited “model poisoning” (模型投毒) among the dangers that have come with rapid AI advancement “exposing the shortcomings of traditional security measures.”

Far from being a personal register of concern over AI, Miao’s commentary, coming just four days ahead of the Consumer Rights Day coverage, was part of a coordinated top-down campaign on the issue.

Back in November, writing in National Governance (国家治理), a journal under the People’s Daily, the head of the Non-traditional Risks Center at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan addressed the issue of risk management in the application of AI to government affairs — warning of “data poisoning” risks and the threat of “attacks by hostile forces” (敌对势力攻击).

A journal article in National Governance (国家治理) in November 2025 is full of proximate mentions of “AI poisoning” and “ideology,” including warnings about “ideological attack.”

In late December, a WeChat post to the official account of the Ministry of State Security warned about the risks of AI tools in everyday use, and concretely sounded warning bells about models “systematically biased toward Western perspectives” (系统性偏向西方视角).

While the danger of “AI poisoning” may be relatively new in China, the toxic framing is not. Threats to public order have long been cast in the language of contamination and disease. In the early internet era, official discourse was thick with warnings about “harmful information” (有害信息) and calls to “purify” the online environment (净化网上空间). More recently, the Cyberspace Administration of China warned that “toxic idol worship” threatened to poison the minds of future generations, as the Party moved to crush fandom culture among Chinese youth. The vocabulary of “AI poisoning” slots neatly into this long tradition of framing new communications technologies as vectors of contamination that the state alone can cure.

In many of these cases, political and ideological concerns in the information space run alongside issues of public harm that are real and compelling, helping to legitimize restrictive measures that can overreach.

“AI poisoning” is just the latest case in point. The potential for real harm to consumers is apparent. Shanghai-based Sixth Tone, under the state-run Shanghai United Media Group, reported following the March 15 CCTV spot that GEO services are sold openly on e-commerce platforms like Taobao and JD.com in China. Three-month subscriptions for the services range anywhere from 3,600 yuan (520 USD) to 32,800 yuan (4,765 USD). One provider told CCTV it had served more than 200 clients across multiple industries over the past year, guaranteeing top-three placement on any AI platform. The founder of Lisi Culture Media Co., Ltd, identified in the CCTV exposé only as “Li,” was upfront about the services, and how they have been welcomed on the sales side. “Every business loves it,” he told the broadcaster. “They all hope others won’t engage in AI poisoning, even as they themselves do it.”

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Since gala night, the Apollo-9 smartwatch story has fired across the state media landscape in China. The Global Times (环球时报) — a tabloid spinoff of the People’s Daily (人民日报) known for its nationalist editorial line — quoted economists warning that unchecked GEO practices risk “distorting market competition and undermining public trust in AI as a reliable information source.” The 21st Century Economic Herald (21世纪经济报道) reported that the AI models most vulnerable to poisoning pull heavily from social media platforms like Douyin, Bilibili, and Baidu’s Baijiahao, places where content production barriers are low and commercial manipulation runs rampant.

In many of these cases, political and ideological concerns in the information space run alongside issues of public harm that are real and compelling, helping to legitimize restrictive measures that can overreach.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported on March 21 that “GEO poisoning offers a glimpse of the challenges likely to emerge elsewhere as AI assistants spread.” But its headline cut unknowingly to the heart of the matter as it posed a completely disingenuous question: “[Who] guards the truth in China’s chatbot era?”

The answer to this question has never been in doubt. The CCP has never relaxed its claim to truth, and it has marshaled vast human and technological resources to ensure it continues to dominate public opinion in the interest of political and ideological security. Control of AI is now central to that objective, and the toxic truth behind the wave of state media concern over “AI poisoning” is that an even more insidious form of state manipulation now guides the very nature of AI models in China, which are hardwired with political bias — with implications even for global information integrity.

Nevertheless, the state media-driven consumer rights frenzy this month over “AI poisoning” speaks to a deep ambivalence in how China’s leaders have come to regard artificial intelligence, mirroring the ambivalence that has attended all developments in information technology since the rise of the internet. On the one hand, AI is the technological promise of the moment — and of the future. Premier Li Qiang’s government work report to the National People’s Congress (NPC) this month mentioned AI seven times directly, and at many other points indirectly, a signal of how central the technology has become to China’s national development agenda. On the other hand, AI is a nest of dangers, something that can be “poisoned” and turned against society — and, far more troubling to the leadership, against the interests of the Party itself.