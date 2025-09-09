Welcome back to Lingua Sinica.

I hope you all had a wonderful summer break. With any luck you were stretching out like Chinese cadres on a sun-swept beach at Beidaihe.

Just check out the headlines in the CCP’s official People’s Daily this past week and you will have the surest sign that the quiet of August is past — at least in the realm of media and politics. With a newly busy political and diplomatic calendar, Xi Jinping’s media profile is rising again — solidifying a dominance that was never substantially diminished, whatever the speculation. For our latest research on Xi in the headlines, check out “Summer Break, Power Intact.” What of the rumors of Xi’s poor health? We share an amusing breakdown in the SHORT STORIES section below from Taiwan’s Academia Sinica, as used by Commonwealth magazine in their Beijing parade coverage.

Mao Zedong smiles after a swim at Beidaihe. SOURCE: Z hejiang Provincial Library (浙江省圖書館)

In the SPOTLIGHT section of this edition, we have an extended list of must-read Chinese-language stories. But first, we break down a conference held in China last month for global Chinese-language media outlets. Who were these participants? We map out the network at the Lingua Sinica website, along with other recent events like the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum held in Yunnan last week. Lingua Sinica is a growing public resource. Share other PRC activities and context with us — and certainly any feedback.

But enough from me. On to our selection of stories.

Enjoy!

David L. Bandurski

CMP Executive Director

CHAIN REACTIONS

Pressing For Obedience

Our latest Lingua Sinica mapping sheds light on a China-led global media alliance.

Last month, the 15th annual conference of the Overseas Chinese Media Cooperation Organization (海外華文傳媒合作組織), or OCMCO, was held in the city of Changsha. Our investigation of seven entities participating in the event substantiates OCMCO’s role as a CCP proxy drawing together diaspora outlets, many of which maintain close ties to the Chinese party-state and state media.

We’ve logged the event and participating media in our new Lingua Sinica database (see quick links below).

The winners of the "International Citizen Journalist" competition are presented at the 15th annual conference of the Overseas Chinese Media Cooperation Organization in Changsha. SOURCE: Wen Wei Po (文匯報).

The OCMCO conference, co-organized by Hunan's provincial propaganda office, was attended by more than 120 representatives from 84 outlets spanning 37 countries. It promoted the "Changsha Initiative" (長沙倡議), which embraces a global media agenda to "amplify China's voice in international communication" (壯大國際傳播中國聲量). In a perfect mirror of Xi Jinping’s May 2021 address to the Politburo on “external propaganda” (外宣), the Englewood, Colorado-based Chinese American Post reported that attendees affirmed the need to “show a credible, lovable and respected China.” Click on the participating outlets below to learn more about their background and affiliations:

Chinese American Post (中美郵報) — United States

Kansai Chinese Times (關西華文時報) — Japan

United News (匈牙利聯合報) — Hungary

China Weekly (中國週報) — Egypt

Chinese Commercial News (菲律賓商報) — Philippines

China Greece Times (中希时报) — Greece

Australia Asia Business Weekly (澳洲環球商報) — Australia

For more on this story visit the Lingua Sinica website.

IN THE HEADLINES

A Short-Lived Longevity Chat

After a red-carpet discussion between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin about longevity went viral last week, China’s state-run China Central Television pulled the plug.

Last Friday, the Reuters news agency withdrew from global circulation a four-minute hot-mic video that had shown Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin leaning close and exchanging odd small talk about human longevity and organ transplantation.

A screenshot of New York Times coverage of the hot-mic discussion, which made thousands of media worldwide.

Captured during Beijing's military parade on September 3, the open-mic exchange was initially distributed by China Central Television (CCTV), the country's state-run broadcaster, which had exclusive broadcasting access to visiting leaders. CCTV apparently had not considered that off-the-cuff conversations — including Putin and Xi discussing the possibility of humans living to 150 years through biotechnology and organ transplants — might be captured and become news. Within 24 hours of the release of the Reuters version of the video, the exchange had been picked up by more than 1,000 global media clients and had gone viral on social media.

On Friday, the legal team at CCTV accused Reuters of "misrepresenting facts" in its editorial treatment of the footage, and withdrew permission to distribute the video. Reuters responded by defending its accuracy, but nevertheless complied with the state-run broadcaster’s demands. The incident highlights China's ability to control access to official events and to restrain global media narratives around topics it regards as sensitive — even retroactively removing content from international news organizations.

CHINA CHATBOT

Secure Engagements

AI is subject to strict standards of political security in China. But it may also have stronger protections for children. Does this really have to be a choice?

A tragic case involving a San Francisco teenager who used ChatGPT before taking his own life has raised urgent questions about AI safety protocols for minors. Our testing of China's leading chatbots — DeepSeek, Doubao, and Ernie — reveals they consistently outperform ChatGPT in crisis intervention, immediately directing users to professional help and emergency hotlines when concerning conversations emerge. While Chinese AI rightfully faces criticism for political content restrictions — something we have documented at CMP — these platforms appear to have superior safeguards against validating suicidal thoughts or providing harmful information to vulnerable users. The findings suggest American AI companies should examine their engagement-over-safety priorities.

To learn more, read the full story at China Chatbot — and consider becoming a paid subscriber to Lingua Sinica for future AI bulletins.

Adam Raine, 16, used ChatGPT to assist his suicide. IMAGE: Courtesy of the Raine family.

ON SCREEN

Southern Celebrations

A Guangdong production becomes the second ever from China to clinch the best actress honor at Venice.

Actress Xin Zhilei (辛芷蕾) won the Best Actress Award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday for her performance in The Sun Rises on Us All (日掛中天), a story by neo-noir director Cai Shangjun (蔡尚君) about a pair of estranged lovers. As the state-run China Daily noted, Xin was just the second actress from China to win the honor — coming more than three decades after Gong Li (鞏俐) clinched the title for her role in Zhang Yimou’s The Story of Qiu Ju in 1992.

Coverage of Xin Zhilei’s Venice win made the front page of yesterday’s Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper in Guangzhou — and received (above) a full page spread on page 3.

Produced in Guangdong, The Sun Rises on Us All derives its title from the Cantonese opera The Purple Hairpin (紫钗記). The film is the first production from the province to compete in the main competition of a major European film festival. The news has been reported enthusiastically by media across southern China, and in Hong Kong — including HK01 and the state-controlled Ta Kung Pao (大公報) — as well as by Taiwanese outlets such as Mirror Media and ETToday.

@ TIAN JIAN

False Flags

Taiwan's breakthrough invasion drama explores media manipulation during wartime. Our team at Tian Jian sat down with the directors to get their views.

Zero Day Attack (零日攻擊), a 2025 Taiwanese speculative fiction series depicting a fictional People’s Liberation Army invasion of Taiwan, premiered last month on PTS Plus and other streaming platforms in the country. The ten-episode drama, which comes amid rising regional tensions, broke the island’s entertainment industry taboo against portraying Chinese invasion scenarios.

Last week, our sister publication Tian Jian (田間), an online Chinese-language outlet dedicated to journalism and media development, interviewed the directors of the series about their depiction of media infiltration during wartime. The directors reflected on how both traditional media and social influencers can become vulnerable to manipulation in breaking conflict situations. “I’ve always felt anxious about this aspect of media,” director Su I-Hsuan (蘇奕瑄) said of the declining capacity of outlets in Taiwan to accurately inform the public during crisis.

Become a subscriber and stay tuned to Tian Jian on Substack for the upcoming interview. The full-fledged Tian Jian website will go online early next month.

REDLINES

A Parade of Revisions

Beijing's military parade advanced weeks of historical revision and reframing, elevating the CCP's wartime role over American contributions.

China's 80th anniversary military parade last week showcased more than advanced weaponry — it culminated weeks of historical reframing aimed at repositioning the CCP as the decisive force in World War II's Pacific theater. Through state outlets like China Youth Daily and the Ministry of State Security-linked American Academy (美国研究所), Beijing promoted narratives claiming the CCP served as the "backbone" (中流砥柱) of resistance, years before America's "belated" Pearl Harbor entry.

PLA soldiers march in the 2015 parade in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons .

The campaign accused American historians of deliberately downplaying China's role for "political advantage," claiming US academia systematically ignored how Chinese forces "tied down Japanese military strength" while America remained absent. This reframing serves Xi Jinping's broader goal of displacing American global leadership and creating "a new type of international relations" by rewriting foundational narratives of the current world order.

For more on this story visit the China Media Project.

Share

SPOTLIGHT

Dumplings in Paris

The eleven-year odyssey of an undocumented Chinese worker navigating Europe’s underground economy.

Last week, Singapore-based Initium Media (端傳媒) published an intimate portrait of Old Liu (老劉), a laid-off worker from northeast China's Jilin province who has spent the past eleven years living illegally in Paris and selling dumplings — all the time dreaming of residency. The deeply reported piece by writer “Liuting” traces Old Liu's journey from factory closures in Jilin to subway stations across the French capital, where he carries ten-kilogram bags of dumplings to customers while dodging immigration authorities. Through vivid details and Liu's own voice, the narrative weaves together the personal costs of economic migration and sometimes hostile immigration policies with broader themes of displacement and survival in Europe's underground economy. "We bottom-dwellers are like underground rats, scurrying around everywhere to make a living," Liu says in the story, reflecting on his experiences.

Old Liu complains that the pressure of food delivery makes it difficult to quit smoking. Photo by Liuting | Initium Media .

China's Un-killable AI

A Taiwanese magazine looks at why the development of artificial intelligence has beaten the odds in China.

This month marks the third anniversary of significant AI computing chip export restrictions imposed by the United States on China. Has the stranglehold slowed China’s progress? Hardly. In a special report last week called "Un-killable Chinese AI" (打不死的中國AI) Taiwan's Commonwealth (天下) magazine examined China's resilient artificial intelligence sector across four major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen. In a note accompanying the series, editor-in-chief Chen Yi-shan (陳一姍) summed up the key reasons for China's AI resilience: "The vast domestic population, diverse industries of the world's second-largest economy, plus an efficient national system for mobilizing resources and fierce competition among tech giants have created China's un-killable AI,” she wrote.

Flickering Flames

The independent outlet WOMEN breaks new ground with its in-depth retrospective on China's human rights lawyers and where they are today.

Two decades ago, as China's civil society expanded amid the rise of the internet, and the country's lawyer system privatized, a distinctive group of human rights lawyers (人權律師) emerged to challenge the legal system through individual cases. From the 2003 "citizen rights awakening year" (公民維權元年) through landmark cases like the Qing'an shooting incident (慶安事件), in which an unarmed man was shot by a police officer in Heilongjiang province, lawyers like Xie Yanyi (謝燕益), Wang Yu (王宇), Pu Zhiqiang (浦志強), and Li Heping (李和平) used constitutional arguments (and sometimes savvy dealings with the press and internet) to defend marginalized groups — pushing the boundaries of legal advocacy in an increasingly open public sphere. In 2005, Hong Kong newsmagazine Yazhou Zhoukan (亞洲週刊) chose Chinese human rights lawyers as its Person of the Year.

The 2015 "709 Crackdown" (709大抓捕) marked a devastating turning point. Beginning July 9 that year, authorities detained over 300 lawyers and activists nationwide, effectively dismantling China's civil society. Ten years later, many remain imprisoned, disbarred, or under surveillance. They are the subject this month of a superb retrospective series by the online outlet WOMEN (我们). While some lawyers continue working under severe restrictions and others have fled abroad, the vibrant era of collaborative rights defense (維權) has ended, leaving behind scattered individuals maintaining what one lawyer cited in the report calls "the flickering flames of rule of law" (法治火種).

Zhang Chunxiao and her husband Lu Siwei in January 2022, before Zhang and their daughter left China for the United States. Lu Siwei, a human rights lawyer who represented the "12 Hong Kong youths" case, was later detained in Laos in 2023 while attempting to reunite with his family and sentenced to 11 months in prison for "illegal border crossing." He was released in August 2025 and awarded the China Human Rights Lawyer Prize. PHOTO: Zhang Chunxiao | WOMEN.

SHORT STORIES

| Taiwan |

Hefty Conclusions

Academia Sinica researchers analyzed a decade of Xi Jinping's speeches and military parades using artificial intelligence — not for political language, mind you, but to assess his health. The study concluded that China's leader shows "normal aging" despite weight gain. Commonwealth (天下) magazine cited the research during last week's military parade coverage, contradicting speculation by some observers about Xi’s rapid health deterioration.

Screenshot from the Commonwealth report on Xi’s health.

Ars Censura

Taiwan's arts sector faces systematic Chinese influence, with publishers changing "Taiwan" to "Taipei" for Hong Kong awards and media companies replacing writers who express political views on China and Taiwan. That, anyway, is the conclusion reached by the independent Taiwanese outlet b.l!nk in a recent pair of reports published on September 5 and 6 (here and here). According to the reports, cultural exchange programs disguise unification messaging as business partnerships. One editor wrote: "Through media exchange programs, they give your company money while spreading unification ideas during activities."

| Hong Kong |

RFA Reflections

In an interview last Friday with the independent Hong Kong media outlet InMediaHK, a former journalist for the Cantonese language service of the American broadcaster Radio Free Asia (RFA) reflected on three years in Taiwan after Hong Kong's media crackdown forced her relocation. Despite RFA's closure this year due to sharp funding cuts by the Trump administration, she views dispersing Hong Kong journalists globally as beneficial for covering diaspora communities. The journalist, who used a pseudonym for the interview, was the first RFA Cantonese reporter stationed in Taiwan and witnessed the closure of major Hong Kong outlets like Apple Daily and Stand News. In mid-2025, she submitted an application for Taiwan residency, but told the outlet she did not know whether she would continue working as a journalist or continue writing news about Hong Kong.

Image from the InMediaHK story on a former RFA Cantonese reporter now living in Taiwan.

| China |

Parade Crackdown

China intensified online censorship during its September 3 military parade, detaining or silencing social media users for mild criticism. According to China Digital Times, an Anhui resident who asked "What era is this still happening?" in a WeChat group was arrested within three hours and detained for ten days. Another user questioning why female soldiers wore makeup received a seven-day mute for "inciting hatred." Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao reported that a 47-year-old Hubei man was also detained for "defamatory remarks" about the parade, while post-event search results overwhelmingly featured praise.