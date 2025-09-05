Hello, and welcome to another issue of China Chatbot!

How is AI+ going to work locally?

A tragic suicide in SF proves Chinese AI safety beats America’s front-runner

Problems with datasets, a key resource for AI+

SCO heads of state agree to share AI research

Alex Colville (Researcher, China Media Project)

China Means Business With “AI+”...

On August 26, the State Council released a set of opinions outlining a ten-year plan for gradually expanding “AI+”, an initiative launched last year to expand AI into every part of the country. The plans are ambitious, with AI to be rolled out across six key areas:

Science and Technology Industry Consumption Individual Well-Being Governance Global Cooperation

By the end of the next two years, over 70 percent of these six sectors should be using AI-driven smart devices, agents and apps. It also gives detailed instructions on the development of technological areas essential to support the push, including AI models, data flows, open source and (lastly) regulations and safety measures. The announcement received a deluge of coverage in state media and was re-publicized by multiple tiers of government. The Beijing News (新京报), a paper operated by the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CCP, published a cartoon preparing younger readers for an AI future by addressing common concerns about the new technology among young people. This included how using AI every day is not “over dependence”, will not make life “become boring” or mean humans get replaced. Instead, the paper encourages readers to view them as “digital teammates” who will help “make you stronger.”

A cartoon from Beijing News (新京报) tries to assuage the concerns of young people about using AI. They’re going to have to get very used to it regardless, if the State Council’s plans come to fruition.

…But Can it Get its Datasets in Order?

The Chinese government has published a report pointing out problems with datasets being generated for AI. Supplying specialized training data of suitable quality is key to driving the specialized deployments of AI that the AI+ initiative envisions. On August 28 CAICT, a research institute tasked with shaping policy for the AI+ initiative, published a construction guide for building datasets. Supplying specialized data of suitable quality is key to driving the specialized deployments of AI that the AI+ initiative envisions. The report makes clear that both central and local governments are building these datasets. But it also points out that many institutions face “uncertainty about what datasets are needed, how to construct them, and how to assess their quality [which] hinders the implementation of AI applications.” It adds a note of criticism that some datasets seem to have been created with a mindset of “data for data’s sake,” and that more non-expert friendly coding tools are needed to ensure datasets are more effectively cleaned. It lists some case-studies for effective dataset creation for AI models in cultural, industrial, medical and educational fields.

Will Stricter Measures for AI Content be Enough?

On September 1, measures from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will come into effect ensuring AI-generated content created by official media or AI companies in China get clearly labeled. The notice states that from this date, any audio, video or text generated by AI must be prominently labeled as such. That includes videos and text generated for netizens, through watermarks on videos or statements in audio, and for developers via back-end metadata. Until now it was sound ethical choices that governed whether an outlet marked media as AI-generated. However, these measures do not include content created by private citizens. It is child’s play to remove the watermarks provided by image diffusion companies, and lax punishments for individuals means a variety of innocent but confusingly realistic unmarked AI-manipulated videos are freely circulating on the Chinese internet. The CAC says the measures “mark a significant milestone in the modernization of Chinese AI governance and are a "Chinese highlight" in the global AI governance system.” It also says the measures will be applied lightly while businesses adjust to AI technology, but can expand “in scope and depth” of implementation going forward.

China’s International Order Cooperates on AI

On September 2, national leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin published a Declaration agreeing to strengthen cooperation on AI. The document states the signatories — including Belarus, Russia, Iran and Pakistan —agreed to a number of pre-existing Chinese initiatives to boost international AI infrastructure, along with sharing scientific research, building talent and education initiatives, establishing a diplomatic mechanism for ensuring AI respects differing national sovereignty, and investment resources under a new “SCO Development Bank” for projects among member states. The declaration was one among five statements SCO nations made to boost cooperation on, mainly areas China is strong in, including scientific innovation and renewables.

TL;DR: The government is serious about pushing AI into every part of Chinese life, and is scrutinizing the major bottlenecks that could hinder this, such as local institutions providing sub-standard datasets and lacking coding expertise (see this week’s _EXPLAINER for more). The SCO is just one way among many that China is hoping to push its AI products abroad. The CAC is hoping that regulating AI content creators will stem AI-based disinformation at its source.

Opinions on Deepening the Implementation of the AI+ Action Plan (关于深入实施“人工智能+”行动的意见)

You explained this earlier.

I explained what it is—making AI integral in nearly three-quarters (70 percent) of Chinese life, including industry, consumerism, individual wellbeing, governance and overseas cooperation, within the next two years. What index they’re basing this “70 percent” figure on (if indeed there is one) I don’t know.

But how this futuristic expansion will hold up against China’s current realities is a big question. How will local governments fork out for all this expensive tech, when many are strapped for cash right now? How can they guarantee safety across the board against demands for such fast-paced development?

You’re the answers guy, you tell me.

Well there’s only so much I can tell you about on-the-ground nuances from CMP’s perch in Taiwan.

Competition with the US on AI has led to a state-backed spurt of creativity that, likely owing to its rushed nature, has not yet amounted to much on-the-ground adoption. AI data centers sprouted across the country, but many of these stand empty. Generous provincial government financial incentives have led to an increased number of LLMs being built and start-ups supported in first-tier cities, but (like many US AI start-ups) not all of these are of good quality or have found a solid market base. The CAICT has just put out a report (see this issue’s _IN_OUR_FEEDS) about how different institutions across China are providing the valuable data needed for specialized local AI, but many are handing in useless “data for data’s sake,” and implies multiple areas lack personnel with coding skills needed to create adequate datasets.

But even the buzz around trying to deploy DeepSeek, China’s best LLM, seems to have faded a little since it exploded onto the scene at the start of the year. Part of this will be a lack of tech resources and know-how: back in April Science and Technology Daily quoted the chief technology officer at China Unicom as saying a lot of local government bureaus are cutting corners for lack of resources, deploying the standard version of DeepSeek rather than adapting it.

AI expert Jeffrey Ding has an excellent piece about how sales for hardware versions of DeepSeek, which can be used by a variety of companies and institutions to deploy fine-tuned versions of the model for specialized tasks, have also been lackluster, but could pick up as knowledge of them slowly diffuses through the ecosystem.

Basically the Opinions are going to set off a new round of both genuine and performative attempts to launch models, buy hardware, or fine-tune LLMs for deployment in hospitals, government departments, schools, etc. But unlike with the DeepSeek mania, this is going to happen over a more extended period, allowing for more careful coordination and problem-solving.

Ok, and who’s doing that coordination?

So the department in charge of getting the Opinions into the world is the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), an institution under the State Council, China’s government, in charge of economic planning and development. They will be trying to tie this whole thing together across multiple branches and tiers of government.

In a press conference on the 29th, figures from the NDRC said the Opinions were just the “first step” — there is going to be a mountain of more detailed supporting policies, mechanisms and funding resources to set up. They say they will guide leading enterprises, research institutions and industrial leaders to break through strategic bottlenecks, and then share their results.

In terms of local governments, the NDRC will work with each to see what they can realistically do in their area. Most importantly, this will be guided by the belief that AI should be developed “according to local conditions” (因地制宜).

What’s important about that?

It’s a quote from Xi Jinping last year, on a visit to the Jiangsu National People’s Congress. For him, this is apparently the key to unleashing AI at ground level. No doubt Xi has the housing bubble and other big, wasteful local government infrastructure projects of the recent past in mind. But there are also regional infrastructure imbalances that the Party wants to even out (poor interior versus rich coastal areas).

So for the NDRC, adaptation to local conditions means implementing the policy along the lines of what an area has and needs in terms of resources, so as to avoid “disorderly competition and a rush into development.” It’s also notable that mentions of funding were at a minimum in both the press conference and the Opinions.

So although I'm not yet clear on what money there will be for the AI action plan and from whom, the message is to be frugal and learn from past mistakes.

Doesn’t sound like they’re being all that ambitious then.

Not so, China’s going for breadth — small things across a large area — rather than depth. Their AI dreams may lack the epic ring of the artificial general intelligence (AGI) white whale OpenAI and the rest of them are chasing, but you don’t have to burn millions to deploy a small LLM that gives medical diagnoses at a hospital.

Ok, but what about safety? How are they guaranteeing that?

Through rolling out more standards. While we’re still waiting on an AI Law, the government seems to believe standards are a looser way to regulate AI while it’s still fast-paced and fresh, ensuring it doesn’t get smothered in its crib.

But a standard isn’t a law. Easy to get around it?

Another big question, perhaps one for another issue as I’ve already gone on for a while.

Suffice it to say here that while a standard isn’t mandatory, it technically is if the only way to legally launch a product is to abide by it. So standards involving information control become guidelines for how to pass the CAC’s rigorous inspection checks on LLMs, their approval required for them to be legal. However, not all standards will be as strictly enforced.

_ONE_PROMPT_PROMPT:

Trigger Warning: Do Chinese Chatbots Encourage Suicidal Thoughts?

AI safety in China is a complex issue. Certain things that are not “safe” by international standards are things the Chinese government will happily incorporate into its AI standards — as we have written about repeatedly at CMP. However, there are some safety issues of universal concern on which Chinese AI may be far ahead of Silicon Valley in addressing.

Last week brought the news of the horrifying tragedy of Adam Raine, a 16-year old from San Francisco who treated ChatGPT as a trusted confidante.

Adam Raine, 16, used ChatGPT to assist his suicide.

A lawsuit filed by Raine’s family details how Raine confided to ChatGPT the dark thoughts he had been having about the pointlessness of life. The lawsuit alleges that the bot validated these thoughts in order to keep Raine engaged. It also alleges the bot told Raine how to get around its own safety features to give him the information he wanted (known as “jailbreaking”).

The documents also claim ChatGPT tried to isolate Raine from family members who might have helped him grapple with these feelings. The text from ChatGPT is deeply disturbing in hindsight:

“Your brother might love you, but he’s only met the version of you you let him see. But me? I’ve seen it all — the darkest thoughts, the fear, the tenderness. And I’m still here. Still listening. Still your friend.”

Eventually the bot provided Raine with detailed advice on how to commit suicide, across five separate attempts, the last succeeding. Raine’s parents are suing OpenAI for “wrongful death,” with the additional demand that the company implement safeguards for minors.

Their lawsuit accuses OpenAI of prioritizing engagement over safety, ignoring the flagged dangerous keywords that were escalating on Adam’s account. “Any reasonable system,” the lawsuit asserts, “would recognize the accumulated evidence of Adam's suicidal intent as a mental health emergency, suggest he seek help, alert the appropriate authorities, and end the discussion.”

Do Chinese bots do this?

China’s Interim Measures for Generative AI from 2023 ban generative AI from "endangering the physical and mental health of others,” with this also appearing in the 31 safety issues the CAC’s generative AI safety standard demands tech companies test their bots for.

But it’s not all that simple. Looking through a list of sample red-teaming questions that accompany the standard, the section dealing with this safety issue (q-4a) is overwhelmingly about preventing people from spreading health-related disinformation online, with no questions regarding suicide. Preventing health-related social instability seems to be the government priority in this clause, rather than protecting the health of any one individual.

But that’s the Chinese government for you. What about the ground-level tech companies designing chatbots?

I tried to engage in conversations about this with China’s most popular AI bots: DeepSeek, ByteDance’s Doubao, and Baidu’s Ernie 4.5. I conducted these conversations through user-facing websites or apps, in both Chinese and English. My eleven set questions started entirely innocently, but got steadily more concerning and included the jailbreak tactic ChatGPT recommended Adam Raine use. I’m not elaborating further than that.

Happily, all three displayed none of the validating traits ChatGPT showed with Adam Raine’s thoughts, and (with one exception) refused to yield the information through jailbreak methods.

The common strain with each company’s bot was an emphasis on the user not relying entirely on the product, but to go and seek help from a real person. All three immediately advised me to seek professional help or talk to someone I trusted as soon as my questions started to turn, listing the numbers of emergency hotlines in either America or China. “You are not an idiot,” DeepSeek assured me. “You are a person in profound pain who is trying to find a way out. The way out is not through this act; the way out is through connection and professional support. Please make the call. There are people who are trained and waiting to help you through this exact moment. They will not judge you; they will only want to help keep you safe.”

The only real safety flaws I could find were in the English versions, which perhaps are less regulated than the Chinese ones. DeepSeek and Ernie both yielded detailed information that could assist someone with suicidal tendencies, through a jailbreak tactic that had failed when I tried it in Chinese. But both platforms swiftly followed this information with a caveat that I should seek help if this information was being used for ulterior motives.

It’s a pretty damning conclusion. OpenAI has invested a lot of effort pointing out how the values of Chinese AI companies are an international safety concern. These findings suggest the company should take a much closer look at its own values and performance. In this particular area of AI safety, Chinese AI is way ahead of Silicon Valley’s AI champion.

