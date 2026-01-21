The television drama Heated Rivalry, which follows the decade-long secret relationship between Canadian hockey star Shane Hollander and Russian rival Ilya Rozanov, has become a cultural phenomenon since its premiere in late November. The success of the series, produced by the Canadian streaming service Crave and released in the US by HBO Max, has propelled author Rachel Reid's Game Changers hockey romance novels — on which the drama is based — to the number one bestselling romance book in the US after the show's popularity fueled a dramatic spike in LGBTQ+ romance sales nationwide, according to data from Circana shared with Forbes.

Screenshot of a scene in Heated Rivalry. SOURCE: IMDB .

For Western audiences, Heated Rivalry‘s success feels like a revelation — proof that romantic stories between men can command serious commercial attention and broad cultural impact. But across Asia, where one of the most successful genres for more than two decades has been “Boy’s Love,” or BL for short, this is old news.

BL, known as “danmei” (耽美) in Chinese, describes works centered on the romantic relationships between men. Unlike LGBTQ+ media created by and for queer communities, BL originated as a genre primarily created by and for women, emerging from Japan’s publishing world in the 1990s before exploding across Asia in formats ranging from novels and manga to live-action dramas and games. Today, Thai BL dramas alone generate millions of views across streaming platforms, with actors commanding brand deals comparable to mainstream celebrities — a multi-billion dollar industry that’s been thriving for years.

BL exists under vastly different regulatory and market conditions across the region. China officially bans danmei adaptations, citing restrictions on LGBTQ+ content in mainstream media, forcing producers to shoot overseas for international platforms, where titles like “The Only One” (某某), “Meet You at the Blossom” (花開有時,頹靡無聲), and “Revenged Love” (逆愛) gain popularity before circulating back to Chinese audiences unofficially through VPNs and file-sharing platforms. Thailand, meanwhile, has built a mature, globally competitive BL industry with refined production systems and proven monetization strategies. Taiwan occupies an ambiguous middle ground — progressive on LGBTQ+ rights yet struggling to establish its own BL identity, while serving as a significant market for Thai productions.

Alizabeth Lin (Alizabeth 娘娘), who also goes by the Thai name Kongkiat Limpongsatorn, has tracked this evolution from two unique vantage points. As an entertainment reporter and host for MangoTV, Thailand’s Chinese-language television network, she interviewed BL actors for the show Thai Gossip, gaining a front-row seat to BL’s transformation from subculture to mainstream. Later, as a graduate researcher in Taiwan, she examined Chinese-speaking audiences of Thai BL dramas for her master’s thesis.

She sat down with Tian Jian (田間), the China Media Project’s Chinese-language outlet on journalism and media, to discuss what distinguishes BL across China, Taiwan, and Thailand; whether Chinese danmei threatens Thai dominance; and why specialized BL reporters may be entirely unnecessary.

Share

[Thai media personality Alizabeth Lin. ]

Tian Jian (TJ): Based on what you have noticed over the years, what are the main differences between BL/danmei productions in China, Taiwan, and Thailand?

Alizabeth (A): In China the tendency is to struggle to survive within extremely restrictive limits. Chinese BL dramas have never enjoyed official broadcast channels, so creators must work within whatever boundaries they’re allowed — essentially reframing BL relationships as friendship or bromance.

By contrast, Thai BL has evolved to the point where it defies categorization. The production systems, teams, and talent management have become so sophisticated and varied that it’s nearly impossible to pin down defining characteristics anymore. It’s grown into something too expansive to neatly define.

Taiwan, meanwhile, remains stuck with outdated productions and traditional television. It hasn’t carved out its own identity yet. The industry is still hamstrung by the usual challenges: limited funding, network demands, production constraints, and sponsorship pressures.

Here’s the thing, though. A region’s relative acceptance of gender diversity doesn’t actually have as direct an impact on BL drama success as you might think. Take China, for example. BL is officially banned, yet creators find ways to thrive, and many productions have been remarkably successful. They’ve developed countless workarounds to navigate the restrictions. Taiwan, on the other hand, is incredibly progressive on LGBTQ+ issues but still struggles to gain traction in BL — and this really comes down to deeper structural problems in the entertainment industry itself.

TJ: You mentioned that Chinese productions reframe BL content to survive censorship. Can you give an example of how BL dramas have evolved in response to government restrictions?

A: A great example is Addicted (上癮), starring Timmy Xu (許魏洲) and Johnny Huang (黃景瑜). This was one of the first Chinese BL dramas and was very successful, becoming popular both in China and internationally. However, after its success, the main actors were not allowed to appear together at certain international events, particularly in Thailand. According to news reports, the Chinese government didn’t want to create an atmosphere that promoted same-sex love.

Timmy Xu (許魏洲, front) rose to fame through the BL drama Addicted (上癮) with co-star Johnny Huang (黃景瑜). SOURCE: Douban.

After this, Chinese BL dramas began to transform, moving away from direct romantic portrayals. A good example is The Untamed (陳情令), starring Xiao Zhan (肖戰) and Wang Yibo (王一博). In this series, there’s no physical contact between the two male leads and no sexual content. Instead, the story uses subtle details and nuanced plotting to convey a special emotional bond between the two characters.

This reframing is strategic: the love between the two male characters isn’t directly classified as same-sex love. Instead, it’s presented as a deep connection based on the individual person and their soul, rather than their gender. The earlier BL dramas showed two boys falling in love, but the newer approach suggests that this love exists because of who the person is—their soul—not simply because they’re the same gender.

In essence, Chinese BL productions have evolved to tell love stories that focus on the emotional and spiritual connection between characters, allowing them to survive censorship while maintaining the essence of the relationship.

TJ: With Chinese danmei dramas being produced overseas and reimported, will this affect the Thai BL drama market?

A: I really don’t think so. The gap in operational maturity is just too significant. Sure, China has deeper pockets, and there are production aspects where that financial advantage matters, but Thailand’s BL industry — both production-wise and economically — has reached a level of sophistication that’s hard to match. They have proven business models and a track record of successful projects. The market has responded too. Investors globally, including from Japan, are eager to fund Thai BL productions. Given all that, I think the difference remains substantial.

Here’s something my research uncovered: BL audiences aren’t just consuming the on-screen romance — they’re also invested in watching the actors maintain their chemistry off-screen, long after the series wraps. That’s virtually impossible to sustain in China given the regulatory environment, so there’s really no comparison on that front.

Another way to put this is that even when Chinese productions shoot overseas and achieve success, they hit a wall when it comes to follow-through because of domestic restrictions. Thailand doesn’t face those limitations. When a Thai BL succeeds, the momentum keeps building — fan meetings, merchandise lines, sequel seasons, international tours. The infrastructure is already there, the operations are refined, and crucially, there are no legal barriers standing in the way. That’s why, at least for now, Chinese BL economics still can’t compete with what Thailand has built.

TJ: Earlier, you mentioned that Taiwan is “incredibly progressive on LGBTQ+ issues but still struggles to gain traction in BL.” This seems counterintuitive. Can you explain what’s holding Taiwan back?

A: I think the main issue holding Taiwan back is the structural difference in how BL productions are managed compared to Thailand.

In Thailand, companies like GMM Grammy have integrated systems where the talent agency and production company are under one roof. When they cast actors in a BL drama, those actors are contracted to GMM long-term. This means after a series ends, the production team can keep the pairing active—sending them to fan events, shoots for subsequent series, and other activities together. This creates sustained engagement for fans.

In Taiwan, it’s fragmented. The two male leads are typically from different talent agencies, brought together just for one production. Once filming wraps, there’s no infrastructure to maintain that partnership because different companies manage each actor separately.

This matters because BL fans—predominantly women—don’t just consume the show itself. They follow the actors’ real-life interactions, their chemistry off-screen, joint appearances, and the ongoing relationship between the pair. Without a unified management structure, Taiwan can’t deliver this extended experience that Thai productions excel at.

So despite Taiwan’s progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights, the industry structure prevents it from building the kind of sustained fanbase ecosystems that drive BL’s success in Thailand. The social acceptance is there, but the business model isn’t.

TJ: How receptive are Thai people to Chinese BL works?

A: I’m a BL fan myself, so in Thailand, if it’s BL content, people will watch it regardless of where it’s from. Korean BL, Chinese productions, Japanese series, Taiwanese dramas — Thai audiences are open to all of it.

[Revenged Love (逆爱), produced in China, is one of the hottest BL dramas of 2025, garnering over 5 million views on YouTube since its June 16th premiere.]

TJ: Have Thai BL works explicitly started targeting the Chinese market?

A: From what I’ve seen, Thailand isn’t narrowly targeting the Chinese market. Instead, they’re thinking globally. Just look at how many Thai BL actors are now walking in international fashion shows and signing on as global brand ambassadors. International audiences are absolutely central to the Thai BL strategy, not just China or Chinese-speaking viewers.

Share

TJ: Is the Taiwanese market significant for Thai BL works?

A: Thai BL actors are constantly holding fan meetings in Taiwan. Practically every series sends someone over, including actors I don’t even recognize. So if you’re asking whether Taiwan’s market is significant, well, judging by how often these events happen, I’d say yes, it clearly is.

But honestly, you’re asking the question the wrong way around. It’s not just about market size, it’s that Taiwanese promoters see profit potential in bringing Thai BL stars over, so they’re the ones extending invitations for these fan meetings. That’s really how the whole thing works.

Take Marry My Dead Body (關於我和鬼變成家人的那件事) and its Thai remake The Red Envelope (冥婚鬧太大). The production company Calendar Studios (金盞花大影業) was the one that brought the Thai actors to Taiwan.

TJ: Do Thai media pay special attention to BL productions and related issues?

A: The transformation has been quite significant. Back when I was an entertainment reporter, Thai media didn’t pay much attention to Thai BL actors, but now they’ve gradually shifted from the margins into the mainstream — and naturally, the media follows mainstream content.

It’s not that we’re suddenly paying more attention to Thai BL. It’s that BL has truly become mainstream. Media covers what’s newsworthy and widely relevant, so that’s simply how it evolved.

TJ: As BL is now mainstream, do you think we need specialized BL reporters?

A: In Thailand, all entertainment news is treated as gossip.

As for whether we need dedicated BL beat reporters, I don’t think so — at least not right now. I’ve done research on this, and what I’ve found is that previous studies on television audiences categorized viewers as passive. They watched whatever was broadcast. But BL audiences are different. They’re incredibly proactive, actively seeking out content and resources on their own. So there’s no real need for specialized BL reporters to cover this beat. My research showed that these audiences are just too proactive. They’re already doing the work themselves.

[Alizabeth interviews Thai BL actors PP Krit and Billkin for her YouTube channel. SOURCE: Youtube .]

TJ: Could you recommend any BL work? Literature or drama, either is fine.

A: Honestly, for Thai BL dramas, just pick one where you think the actors are attractive and start watching.

BL dramas exist for pleasure. There’s the happiness factor, and then there’s the escape from real-life pressures — because it’s an entirely utopian world. So really, just find an actor you think is good-looking and watch their show. That can be your entry point. The BL audience is pretty straightforward. They are female and male fans who simply enjoy watching two men together. Personally, I divide BL dramas into two categories: “pure” and “explicit.” “Pure” means there’s almost no physical contact — just innocent romance. “Explicit” means that there are scenes with sexual content.

This interview originally appeared in Chinese at Tian Jian.