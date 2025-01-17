Lingua Sinica

Lingua Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Engle's avatar
Eric Engle
Jan 17

I'm kinda surprised you didn't go for the jugular and ask about that fine day in Beijing one June when nothing happened, nothing at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lingua Sinica and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lingua Sinica
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture