Last month, Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a global summit in Beijing celebrating women’s progress in China. Several of the stories we review in this edition cast the leadership’s commitment to women in a very different light. We begin with a deep dive into how the women’s rights lawyers and activists who actually fought for those gains now face exile, imprisonment, or forced silence. Further down, we look at the “sweet economy” (甜蜜經濟), a term the Party now uses to address marriage reluctance and demographic decline — and how feudal patriarchal ideas are being repackaged through a hit short video drama.

In Taiwan and Hong Kong, we explore the paradox of marriage equality without parental rights, internalized discrimination within LGBTQ+ communities, and the rise of voyeurism and revenge porn that leaves victims struggling for justice.

CHINA:

China Celebrates Women, Silences Advocates

In October, China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, delivered the keynote address at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women. Xi praised the progress made since 1995, announcing 10 million dollars in new funding for UN Women and pledging to establish a “Global Center for Women’s Capacity Building.” He declared that in China, women “truly hold up half the sky” and called for joint efforts to “accelerate the new process of women’s all-round development.”

The rhetoric stood in stark contrast to the reality facing China’s women’s rights defenders. In a recent in-depth report, WOMEN (我们 — a Chinese-language publication that describes itself as “writing a first draft of history free of censorship”— released an explanatory report on the public interest law (公益法律) movement that emerged in China from that same 1995 Beijing conference. The article spotlights the work of lawyers like Guo Jianmei (郭建梅), who tackled landmark cases involving employment discrimination, domestic violence, and sexual harassment. They teamed up with investigative journalists to rally public support, leading to real change, including the introduction of China’s first Anti-Domestic Violence Law in 2016.

However, since 2017, the movement has faced severe setbacks due to a government crackdown that halted foreign funding, forced many organizations to shut down, and drove numerous activists into exile or imprisonment. Many organizations now operate underground or have disbanded entirely. “Public interest organizations cultivate civic awareness,” one activist in the story notes. “This is what the system fears most.”

Short Drama Hit Revives Traditional Gender Roles

In recent years, short dramas (短剧)—minutes-long episodic productions—have dominated the Chinese-language streaming market. These productions started as rushed, low-budget affairs with clichéd storylines, typically featuring a woman in distress rescued by a wealthy CEO. The latest breakout hit, “Summer Rose” (盛夏芬德拉), shattered platform records with 3 billion views in just eight days on the streaming platform Hongguo (红果短剧). But for some, the drama raised serious questions about how modern aesthetics can be used to revive and defend feudal values.

Writing for The Paper, journalist Zeng Yuli (曾于里) warns that the drama’s success reveals something troubling about Chinese popular culture. The plot follows freelance photographer Bai Qingmei and corporate president Zhou Sheng’an, whose marriage begins as a cold business arrangement between families. The production uses sophisticated film techniques rarely seen in short dramas: carefully composed shots with deliberate lighting, symbolic imagery (roses blooming as the relationship develops), and a slower narrative pace. The male lead is portrayed as emotionally stable and respectful—noticing when his wife is uncomfortable in heels and quietly replacing them with slippers, or spending two months learning to cook noodles she likes.

Yet beneath this polished surface, Zeng argues, the values remain deeply traditional. The couple accepts their arranged marriage without question, emphasizes virginity as proof of pure love, and submits to family authority even when punished. The female lead’s trauma becomes merely a tool for male-led healing, confirming “the sense of security brought by male-dominated marriage order.” The drama demonstrates, Zeng concludes, how feudal patriarchy can be successfully revived when packaged with high production values.

TAIWAN:

Taiwan’s Marriage Equality Stops at Parenthood

Last month, Singapore-based Initium Media (端傳媒) published an in-depth report on Taiwan’s parenthood paradox: while gay men can marry, they cannot legally have children. Despite legalizing same-sex marriage in 2019, Taiwan’s 2007 Artificial Reproduction Act (人工生殖法) still limits fertility services to heterosexual couples. Same-sex couples face costly overseas surrogacy — often exceeding 180,000 US dollars — or lengthy adoption processes that can take years.

Feminist lawmakers have opposed legalizing surrogacy as inherently exploitative. “No one has the right to use another person’s uterus,” says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Huang Jie (黃捷) in the story, arguing that pregnancy risks should not be outsourced and expressed concern that economically disadvantaged women in traditional families could be pressured into becoming surrogates. Advocates counter that proper regulations could protect all parties involved, pointing to systems in countries like the United States where surrogacy operates under legal frameworks.

Meanwhile, gay fathers are forced to navigate this legal gray zone through avenues internationally. “The money we invested in surrogacy could have funded many luxurious trips abroad,” says Jude, a gay father in Taiwan who traveled to the United States for surrogacy, “but because of it, we have Wilson, who has taken us to a paradise that no amount of money could reach.”

When News Becomes Part of the Crime

On October 9, a woman was sexually assaulted in the public hall of Taipei Railway Station by a wanted criminal who was immediately arrested at the scene. Five days later, when Taiwanese media began reporting the incident, two major broadcasters — TVBS and Public Television Service (PTS) — aired footage of the attack itself, albeit with pixelation.

Writing in our Chinese-language sister publication Tian Jian (田間), Lu Yihsuan (呂伊萱) documented how different outlets handled the story. While some used only file footage of the station, TVBS initially aired the assault footage before removing it after public outcry. PTS similarly removed its footage within hours. Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare warned that sharing such content violates the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act, with penalties of up to 600,000 TWD (approximately 18,500 US dollars) for platforms that fail to remove it.

The Taiwan Association for Self-Regulation of Online News (TASON), formed in September, received over 30 complaints and issued a statement: “In the face of harm, we are not bystanders, and we cannot become accomplices to perpetrators.” The case exposed failures in newsroom protocols around sexual violence coverage, with TVBS violating its own ethics code against causing secondary harm to victims.

Policing Masculinity in Taiwan’s Gay Community

Last month, Taiwan’s Mirror Media (鏡週刊) published a personal account exposing painful internalized discrimination within Taiwan’s LGBTQ+ community, where gay men police each other’s masculinity. Mark (馬克), a 32-year-old gay man in Taipei, underwent voice training after being told he was “too feminine” (不男不女) and that “no one would ever like you” (不會有任何人喜歡你) unless he changed. According to the report, the man spent a year in speech therapy, lying to his parents about needing treatment, learning to deepen his voice and use diaphragm resonance instead of just his throat.

The transformation brought praise — people on the audio app Clubhouse told him his voice sounded attractive — but cost him the ability to sing high notes, including songs by pop star Angela Chang (張韶涵) that he once performed in competitions. He severed past relationships to avoid questions about his changed voice. “I thought about it,” Mark reflected in the Mirror story. “If there were a parallel universe where I hadn’t met that internet friend who said those things to me, I might have become a drag queen. Maybe I would have been happier.” Mark told the outlet that while many in Taiwan’s gay circles emphasize authenticity, he observes people simultaneously judging others while changing themselves to fit in. “Being gay is hard enough,” he says. “This way, it’s such a shame.”

Reconciling with the Past Through Film

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi (舒淇) won Best Director at the Busan International Film Festival last month for Girl (女孩), her directorial debut tackling domestic violence through a semi-autobiographical lens. Set in 1980s Taiwan, the film follows a young girl and her mother trapped in cycles of intergenerational trauma. In an in-depth interview with Chinese media outlet The Paper (澎湃新闻), Shu reflected on how the project emerged from her own childhood experiences with an alcoholic, abusive father. “If I don’t reconcile with myself, how can I be happy?” she told the outlet.

The film originated 12 years ago when Taiwan New Wave cinema director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), Shu’s longtime mentor, first asked if she was ready to direct and encouraged her to write what she needed to express. After years of delay, Hou’s persistent questioning finally pushed her to complete the script during a 13-day writing retreat in Milan following her stint as a Venice Film Festival juror in 2023. Girl premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September, marking the first Taiwanese film to compete for the Golden Lion since 2013. Shu emphasized her intent to create work that transcends borders: “This happens everywhere in the world at any time. My first film should be able to connect with the world, to have empathy.”

HONG KONG:

Hong Kong’s Secret World of Voyeurism

This month, Initium Media published an investigation into voyeurism and revenge porn networks in Hong Kong. The report followed two women: a film student secretly filmed by a trusted classmate, and a healthcare worker whose ex-boyfriend posted intimate photos online with her real name years after their breakup. Both victims faced significant obstacles in reporting to police, including lengthy evidence collection processes and slow content removal from illegal websites. “Every minute, every second the images are circulating is painful,” one victim said, describing the psychological toll. Hong Kong criminalized such offenses in 2021, and police today receive more than 600 cases yearly. However, perpetrators increasingly operate through encrypted Telegram groups. Support organization RainLily’s takedown service successfully removed 712 links in 2024-2025, but the success rate has fallen from 90 percent in 2021-2022 to 79.2 percent, as new platforms emerge faster than regulations can address them.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Sweet Economy (甜蜜經濟) | tiánmì jīngjì

Long used in commercial contexts to describe the wedding economy and to refer to spending on romantic experiences, the term “sweet economy” (甜蜜經濟) has come in the last decade to be used by local governments in China to address two crises: demographic decline and the reluctance of young people to marry due to high costs of living.

One of the latest examples came last week as official Chinese media, including Shanghai’s The Paper (澎湃), republished coverage from the central-level Economic Daily (經濟日報) describing city-level rollouts of 1,000-yuan (140 US dollars) marriage vouchers to newlyweds in multiple Zhejiang cities. The Economic Daily article clearly placed the concept of the “sweet economy” within the larger framework of state fertility policy, noting that wedding-related consumer incentives are designed to work in tandem with childcare support measures, creating what it described as “positive interaction between marriage vouchers and childcare subsidies” (结婚消费券与育儿补贴等政策形成良性互动) that serves the larger goal of “building a fertility-friendly society” (构建生育友好型社会).

The campaign represents one of the most visible local implementations of Xi Jinping-era fertility policies, as municipal governments attempt to reverse declining marriage rates. For more on how local Chinese governments are addressing low birth and marriage rates, read this report from MERICS, which I discussed with the authors during their research.

