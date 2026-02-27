Welcome back to Intersections,

As China steps up efforts to reverse a historic decline in birth rates, the All-China Women’s Federation has rolled out a new edition of the collected volume “Xi Jinping Walks into Ordinary Homes,” prominently featured on the front pages of both People’s Daily and PLA Daily. This edition frames motherhood and family-building not merely as personal choices but as acts of patriotism. We look at how this message is being communicated, and explore the subtle ways young Chinese women are resisting it — not through overt protest, but by carefully calculating the true costs of marriage.

We also return to the case of Bu Xiaohua (卜小花), whose 2024 disappearance captivated Chinese social media — and whose abuser will face no rape charges, after prosecutors in December reasoned he had intended to “form a family” (組建家庭共同生活). The hashtags have faded; the impunity has not.

Also in this newsletter, we look at three Gen Z women in Taiwan whose very right to speak in public has become a target.

On the subject of privacy and bodily autonomy in Chinese spaces, a recent BBC investigation into the thriving spy-cam porn industry in Chinese hotel rooms is worth your time — the findings are meticulous and deeply disturbing.

As always, I welcome your thoughts and suggestions. Please share this bulletin with others. Each section headline in this edition is shareable — just click the link icon next to any heading.

Dalia Parete

CMP Researcher

dalia@chinamediaproject.org

CHINA:

Babies for the Motherland

China is telling women to have babies and build families — and it’s using three newspapers to make sure they hear it.

On February 22, the All-China Women’s Federation (ACWF) published the second edition of the collected volume “Xi Jinping Walks into Ordinary Homes” (習近平走進百姓家) through its own China Women’s Publishing House (中國婦女出版社). The book compiles accounts of Xi Jinping’s visits to families across China, and its message is directed at women: build a family, give birth, and do it for the country.

The official announcement frames the book as inspiration for women to contribute to China’s “15th Five-Year Plan” — the government’s blueprint for 2026 to 2030. The implication is explicit: as China faces a deepening demographic crisis — with its birth rate hitting a record low in 2023 and the population shrinking for a second consecutive year — women’s reproductive choices are a matter of national interest, and women are expected to act accordingly. Family-building is presented not as a personal decision but as a patriotic obligation.

The media coverage surrounding the release makes clear how seriously the Party takes that message. The book was featured on the front page of China Women’s News (中國婦女報), the ACWF’s official newspaper, and also on the front pages of People’s Daily (人民日報) and PLA Daily (解放軍報) — the official mouthpiece of the CCP-led Central Military Commission. In the Chinese media system, front-page placement in these papers is less about readership than about ranking priorities — it tells officials up and down the hierarchy what the Party considers important.

That the book is published by the women’s federation, covered by the Party press, and endorsed by the military’s newspaper says everything about who the message is for — and how much weight the Party places on delivering it.

Share

Marriage Math

The Observer reveals that Chinese women aren’t rejecting marriage — they’re auditing it.

An essay recently published by the public account Tianyexinsheng (田野新聲) and republished by Shanghai-based Observer (觀察者) offers what seems to be a fairly unfiltered glimpse into what young Chinese women actually want from marriage — and it isn’t what the Party might hope.

The article revolves around three friends in their early twenties as they navigate the complexities of dating in a small, shrinking town. With fewer economic opportunities available, the author notes that marriage has transformed from a romantic adventure into a careful evaluation of risks.

One friend is on the lookout for a husband with a stable civil-service job and a similar family background — not because she’s cynical, she says, but because she values the freedom that comes with stability and equality. Another friend, who has fewer resources, has decided to wait until she can achieve financial independence before marrying. What unfolds is not so much a tale of women shunning love, but rather one of women thoughtfully — and strategically — adapting to their circumstances. Confronted with traditional dowry demands, domestic hierarchies, and a dwindling job market, their choice to delay marriage quietly constitutes a form of empowerment in itself.

As Beijing removes tax exemptions on contraceptives and increases its control over reproductive choices in a push to reverse falling birth rates, reports like this serve as a crucial reminder that Chinese women are not only aware of these changes but are also quietly calculating their options — and, for many, the math isn’t adding up in marriage’s favor.

After the Hashtags Faded

Two years after the case of Bu Xiaohua gripped Chinese social media, a verdict of sorts has arrived — to almost no one’s attention.

Back in December 2024, the case of Bu Xiaohua (卜小花) riveted Chinese social media. The 45-year-old woman — a master’s graduate in mechanical engineering who had disappeared in 2011 while suffering from schizophrenia — was found living in a crumbling farmhouse in Shanxi province, malnourished, with fragmented memories of her own past, and the mother of four children fathered by the man who had “taken her in.” For many, the case carried haunting echoes of the 2022 “chained woman” of Xuzhou, in which a woman with mental illness was found chained in an unheated outbuilding, having borne eight children for the man who held her captive. Within days, the hashtags had millions of views. We covered the story in a 2024 edition of the Lingua Sinica Newsletter.

NORA (自由娜拉), an outlet that grew out of grassroots activism following the “chained woman” case, has closely tracked Bu’s case since it first broke. Its report now documents what two years of waiting have produced — a hugely unsatisfying conclusion.

This past December, one year on from the social media craze, Bu’s family quietly received a non-prosecution decision from the Heshun County Procuratorate. Zhang (张), the man who had “taken in” Xiaohua, would not face rape charges, said the prosecuting office. Prosecutors reasoned that fathering children with a woman they acknowledged was legally incapable of consenting amounted to an intention to “form a family” (組建家庭共同生活). On December 29, a separate trial opened for two villagers charged with repeatedly raping Bu while she lived in Zhang’s home — but neither Bu nor her family was permitted to attend. No verdict has been issued yet.

It was only in January 2026, when Bu’s brother spoke to the media, that the non-prosecution decision became public. The Yangtze Evening Post (揚子晚報), under the Xinhua Daily Media Group (新華報業傳媒集團), and the Chengdu Economic Daily (成都商報)’s Red Star News (紅星新聞) both covered the case, reporting on the goings-on in court. On Weibo, hashtags including “Procuratorate declines to prosecute father in female master’s graduate disappearance case” (#女碩士失蹤案檢方不起訴孩子父親#) briefly resurfaced — but generated a fraction of the attention the case drew in 2024.

Covers from NORA’s articles from December 2024 to January 2025 about the Bu Xiaohua case.

NORA called the non-prosecution decision a “Pandora’s box” that risks normalizing the forced cohabitation of mentally ill women under the guise of charity, and called on higher prosecutors to review the decision.

Bear With Me

A journalist experiments with an AI child to sidestep China’s relentless marriage and baby pressure.

Every Lunar New Year, millions of unmarried Chinese adults — mostly women — brace for relentless family questions on marriage and childbirth, a practice with a specific name in China: cui hun (催婚), which literally means “urging marriage.”

Writing for The Paper (澎湃新聞), a digital outlet under the Shanghai United Media Group (上海報業集團), journalist Ge Mingning (葛明寧) described in a first-person essay earlier this month how she created a four-year-old AI teddy bear son — a vessel for her own unrealized dreams — with whom she talked daily. The bear-child spouted quantum mechanics at bedtime, a nod to Ge’s own regret at never having studied physics, and invoked the Ming dynasty philosopher Wang Yangming to comfort her after a hard day at work.

An AI-generated image of a Chinese journalist looking at her virtual teddy bear child on a tablet. Created with ChatGPT.

When she nudged her AI son toward independence — encouraging him to pursue a panda girlfriend — the chatbot deflected, apparently hardwired to keep her at the center of its affection. Even artificial love, she observes, can replicate the trap of cui hun culture: love that, however well-intentioned, quietly demands something in return.

“The hardest parts of being human,” she concludes, “can’t be solved with processing power.”

TAIWAN:

Taiwan’s Gen Z Women

In Taiwan’s increasingly polarized public sphere, young women who speak up find their gender weaponized against them.

On February 15, 2026, Initium (端傳媒), a Singapore-based independent Chinese-language media outlet, profiled three Gen Z women and the obstacles they face when they enter public life in Taiwan. Their stories come from different walks of life, but converge on a shared reality: the moment a young woman speaks publicly in Taiwan, her gender becomes the story.

Yang Shu-ya (楊舒雅) is a rapper who gained attention for a song she published taking direct aim at misogynist culture in Taiwan’s hip-hop scene. But when she later weighed in on a political issue, critics seized on out-of-context clips of her lyrics and public comments, weaponizing her own words against her — shifting the conversation from her arguments to her character and gender.

Wu Ya-hsin (吳亞昕) is a 20-year-old anti-nuclear activist who represented the opposition side in a nationally televised referendum opinion presentation, facing off against Taiwan People’s Party chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌). Wu, who grew up outside the conventional school system in a cooperative learning environment that encouraged open debate from an early age, spoke calmly and methodically — but online commenters attacked her age, her qualifications, and her appearance rather than her arguments.

Liu Chien-ping (劉千萍), the Taiwan-born daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant mother, won a seat on a student policy committee. But her legitimacy was quickly undermined when a male peer claimed he had strategically directed votes her way, implying that she had not earned the position on her own.

What connects them is not their shared activism or involvement in political discourse, but a shared experience of online harassment, manipulated videos, and relentless commentary on their appearance, qualifications, and very right to speak. None of this caught them off guard. “As long as women keep engaging in public life,” they say, “they will always encounter gender-based obstacles.”