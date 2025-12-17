Lingua Sinica

David Wivell
6d

Important story and good perspective from W.

I worked for a large news agency (and a handful of other news orgs) in China for many years - we all depend greatly on our "news assistants" to gather accurate news. Without them many foreign journalists would be (at best) inaccurate and (at worst) completely lost. [And not just mentally socially lost on the stories... physically lost in terms of getting around China].

I would go as far as to say that I learned much of what I know about China, and much of what I know about newsgathering, from the Chinese staff I was lucky to work with - many of whom, despite years of experience, had the generic title of "news assistant". They corrected me constantly.

They do not get credit for their work in the form of bylines. The do get more of the risk.

As the article says, usually the worst that will happen to a foreign journalist is that our work visa would be taken away and we would no longer be able to work in China as a journalist. The threats can be much more personal and serious for Chinese staff - some have been disappeared for weeks or months, many have been detained, there have been threats to family and work.

We had to be very careful to keep them off - or at least shielded - from sensitive stories. In China there are a lot of sensitive topics and they are not always fully obvious at the outset - especially to foreigners. We normally had to try not to involve our Chinese staff on sensitive stories and there is no doubt that our coverage suffered.

I am lucky to be a Mandarin speaker (which is how I got into journalism), and I can function and do stories on my own - but even after many years in China (16), and good Chinese, and many cultural connections - I will never be mistaken for Chinese. So even with me there is always a bit of distance that filters what I could get as a journalist. I cannot possibly have an authentic Chinese perspective - which is what we do want to try and communicate to the world.

The role of the Chinese in presenting China to the world cannot be overstated - but currently, there are serious limits on their contributions. I think we would have better information and more thoughtful news about China if the "news assistants" were allowed to shine.

