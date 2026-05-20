Welcome to Lingua Sinica.

First things first, this newsletter will not add to the flood of hot takes (and AI slop) about President Trump’s trip to China, or its implications for Taiwan. If the Trump-Xi summit is still your focus, I recommend J. Michael Cole’s Substack post this week, a thoughtful reflection: After All the Noise: The Trump-Xi Meeting and What It May Mean for Taiwan.

We do offer, down below, a look at Monday’s front page in the Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper, which already reveals one thing the summit clearly did not achieve — pushing Russia aside as China’s closest ally. But our focus this week — at the bottom of this newsletter — is the recent address by Hong Kong’s chief executive to journalists and media in the territory, which carries broader implications for journalism and freedom of expression worldwide. If that sounds counterintuitive, read on. The press role John Lee advocates for Hong Kong is the same model China is pushing to the world, what I call here “development journalism.”

But don’t skip ahead. First up, a compelling new piece from our Chinese-language companion publication Tian Jian (田間) on the double pressure facing Vietnamese journalists when they report on China. And we look at other stories, including the stalemate at Taiwan’s public broadcaster PTS, and at a local backlash in China against AI anchors.

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David L. Bandurski

CMP Executive Director

SHORT STORIES

✅ Human picks from the Sinosphere

A Double Bind for Journalists in Vietnam

This week, Tian Jian (田間), CMP’s Chinese-language platform on journalism and media, ran a story by Vietnamese writer Christelle Nguyen on the dual pressures facing journalists in Vietnam when it comes to reporting on China. They are caught between the censorship apparatus of their own government, and at the same time face a further layer of self-censorship shaped by the need to avoid antagonizing the Vietnamese government’s closest ideological ally, the Chinese Communist Party. The feature story traces how coverage of maritime disputes with China, references to Taiwan, and even the anniversaries of past Sino-Vietnamese conflicts are quietly suppressed or downplayed in Vietnamese state media. “When the government pressures people by punishing those whose speech contradicts its foreign policy, this creates a paralyzing effect across the entire state media system, causing them to self-censor and proactively write content that aligns with the government’s intentions,” exile editor Trịnh Hữu Long (鄭友龍) tells Nguyen.

Read More at Tian Jian

A news reader in Vietnam. SOURCE: Pexels/Tian Jian.

An Empty Chair for PTS

Earlier this month, parliamentary bickering in Taiwan over the management of the country’s top public broadcaster reached a head. The standoff, mirroring deadlocks elsewhere in national politics, has clear consequences for public service media. On the morning of May 7, Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝), chair of Taiwan’s Public Television Service (公共電視台), founded in 1998 with a legal mandate for independence from political interference, arrived at the country’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan, to field questions from lawmakers about the budget and operations. But before he had a chance to speak, Hu was urged away by Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) of the opposition Kuomintang, who declared that amendments to the Public Television Act (公共電視法) — passed earlier this year and removing a provision that had allowed board terms to be extended — had stripped Hu of his mandate, making him a “former” chair with no right to appear. Hu complied, saying he respected the legislature’s decision, but called the situation regrettable.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Hu Yuan-hui leaves the Legislative Yuan. SOURCE: CNA.

Trolls Target Hong Kong Press Association Chair

In an escalation of attacks on Hong Kong’s leading professional organization for journalists that has persisted for several years, chairperson Selina Cheng (鄭嘉如), re-elected to the post last year, was met this month with a wave of online abuse — including death threats — after speaking out about government pressure on the press. The attacks followed Cheng’s disclosure on May 4 that Hong Kong’s tax authority had pursued the Hong Kong Journalists Association (記者協會), or HKJA, with a demand of 730,000 Hong Kong dollars in prepaid taxes, while independent media outlets and journalists faced separate audits and backdated demands. Within hours, dozens of newly created accounts with zero followers flooded the social media platform Threads to attack the organization and Cheng personally. Cheng filed a police report over the death threats, but said police told her they were unable to determine what had happened. “I didn’t know Hong Kong police had such limited ability to investigate cases,” she told Pulse, an independent Hong Kong media outlet.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Selina Cheng meets the press in July 2024. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons.

Demanding Humanity in Propaganda

When an official news program on state-run Hunan Economic Television took to the air on May 6, the tension between artificiality and authenticity was on full display. As two AI-generated anchors, Sheng Sheng and Shuang Shuang, read out the news, a message appeared in the corner of the screen: “content not AI generated” (不生成內容). The disclaimer in the May 6 broadcast was an about-face from the broadcast two days earlier, when the AI-generated anchors had debuted with a simple “AI generated” (AI生成) label that unleashed a torrent of public criticism. Online commentators were outraged at the thought that the news content too had been crunched with AI. Were human journalists being replaced entirely?

Read More at CMP

To Russia, With Love

In Beijing today, Xi Jinping met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and even seemed to take a potshot at the United States as he told his guest, according to Chinese state media, that "unilateral hegemonism runs rampant against the tide — but the pursuit of peace, development, and cooperation remains the will of the people and the direction of history." The balancing act was already visible on Monday on the front page of the People's Daily, the first full edition since Trump's departure on Friday. Russia held the "newspaper eye" (報眼), the prestige slot at the top right of the page, traditionally reserved for the most politically significant item, with coverage of the two leaders exchanging congratulatory letters for a bilateral trade expo opening in northern China's Harbin. The language was thick with China-Russia anniversaries: 30 years of strategic partnership, 25 years of a friendship treaty. Below it sat a readout of Trump's "historic" visit, framed through the lens of Chinese civilizational confidence and strategic resolve. One can certainly make too much of such things. But the sequencing could be read as an editorial statement in itself: the Russia relationship is foundational; the American one, however consequential, is situational.

On Monday, the first full business day following Trump’s departure from China, the CCP’s official People’s Daily newspaper features Putin on top.

Check out this and other global PRC media engagements at Lingua Sinica.

Overseas Chinese-Language Media Tour Visits Jiangxi Province

On May 15, 2026, senior executives from more than 40 overseas Chinese-language media organizations — including from Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Taiwan — attended the 2026 Overseas Chinese-Language Media Jiangxi Tour (2026海外華文媒體江西行), a state-organized reporting tour in Jiangxi’s capital city of Nanchang. Participants visited the Tengwang Pavilion (滕王閣) scenic area, where they attended a performance of “Dreaming of the Tengwang Pavilion,” a large-scale outdoor immersive production that first opened in January 2021. Organizers said the activity aimed to leverage the “bridging role” of overseas Chinese-language media to help Jiangxi “enhance its international communication capacity” and bring Jiangxi’s culture and development achievements to “broader domestic and international audiences,” framing diaspora outlets as conduits for provincial and state narratives. Chinese Commercial News (菲律賓商報), which had representatives present on the tour, reported on the event.

More in the LS Database

Development Journalism

Hong Kong’s chief executive told journalists at a press awards gala their job is not to serve the public but to serve development — a familiar notion that reflects both the Chinese leadership’s overbearing influence on the territory and its vision of global journalism.

At a press awards gala last week, Hong Kong’s chief executive took to the stage to celebrate the value of journalism not as a public good but as an instrument of the state’s development agenda. The role of journalists, he said, is not just to witness and record Hong Kong’s story, but to become its “key promoters and contributors.”

This address by Lee Ka-chiu (李家超) at the Hong Kong News Awards 2025 (香港最佳新聞獎) was a faithful echo of the state-centered model of the press that China’s government has advocated. And while the awards, held annually since 1997 by the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong, have long had a reputation for prioritizing pro-establishment outlets, Lee’s remarks can only be seen as a further step back for what has long been one of the region’s most vibrant spaces for journalism.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu addresses the 2025 HK News Awards. Source: GOVhk.

Lee’s vision sits uneasily with Article 27 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, which guarantees freedom of speech, press and publication — and it offers a preview of the model of journalism China is actively promoting abroad, as documented in the Lingua Sinica database.

In this rendering by Lee, a functioning press is not one that holds power to account, but rather one that actively serves “Hong Kong’s flourishing development” (香港蓬勃發展). The logic tracks closely with how the Chinese Party-state has rationalized constraints on the media and on society more broadly. The Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily made the case explicitly this February, calling on journalists to provide “strong public opinion support” (强大舆論支撑) for the Party’s Five-Year Plan, which was formally introduced just weeks later.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, this was the first time Lee directly urged media workers to contribute to China’s development.

In a further mirror of the contemporary politics of the CCP, Lee iterated his remarks with classical Chinese concepts, an approach that has been favored by Xi Jinping. In his speech, Lee invoked the “Three Immortalities” (三不朽), which are drawn from the Zuo Zhuan (左傳), an ancient history text from the Spring and Autumn period dating back to between the eighth to the fifth centuries BC.

According to Lee’s “Three Immortalities” for the media, journalists must embody “establishing virtue” (立德), “establishing achievement” (立功), and “establishing words” (立言). In the chief executive’s gloss, “establishing virtue” is about “transmitting correct information to the public” (向市民傳遞正確資訊). That may sound deceptively like the professional journalist’s commitment to truth and accuracy, until you understand that it operates only against the backdrop of “establishing achievement,” which Lee related directly to “telling China’s story well, telling Hong Kong’s story well” (說好中國故事，說好香港故事). This language echoes Xi Jinping’s August 2013 directive on media control and external propaganda, and makes clear that facts must serve the larger state narrative.

And “establishing words”? This final component of Lee’s needlessly complicated classical formula is the demand that journalists frame their reporting within what Lee calls a “big-picture perspective” (具有大局觀的視覺). Understanding, that is, how their work fits within the larger picture of national development (and, of course, national security).

The approach Lee advocates is the direction Hong Kong’s public media have tellingly traveled in recent months and years, and the awards Lee addressed are themselves a sign of where things stand. At this month’s awards ceremony, winners had been announced in March, with the Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (香港大公文匯傳媒集團), run by the PRC government’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, sweeping the field with 29 prizes — a record, and the largest haul for any outlet in the competition. The group has ranked first in total awards every year since 2019.

The development model of journalism is China’s press proposition for the world.

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), the city’s public broadcaster, once mandated to reflect diverse views “without fear or favor”, has also steadily aligned itself with the priorities of party-state media. Earlier this year, its director traveled to Beijing to pledge that the network would “tell the national story and the Hong Kong story well,” and canceled long-running current affairs programs that had provided space for independent political debate.

Lee’s remarks came as Hong Kong’s government drafts the city’s first five-year plan, which Lee has said must “actively integrate into and serve the overall national development agenda” (主動融入和服務國家發展大局). This echo of centralized state planning is an awkward look for Hong Kong as an international financial and commercial hub. And it must be borne in mind that a free and critical press is not an obstacle to development in Hong Kong — or anywhere. In fact, an independent press drives transparency, strengthens investor confidence, and acts as a check on the corruption and mismanagement that are the true enemies of development.

Tempted to see this as Hong Kong’s story? Don’t be.

The development model of journalism is China’s press proposition for the world. From Europe, where China pushed a Declaration on media values back in October, to countries like Zambia, where deepening trade and media cooperation are part of growing transnational leverage that many say killed a global rights conference just this month, the message is that China is willing to work with countries around the world to tell the story of friendship and cooperation — so long as certain facts can be left out of the narrative.