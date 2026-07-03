Welcome back to Lingua Sinica.

Our focus this week is the strange story of the small plane that slammed into Beijing’s CITIC Tower last Friday, almost exactly a week ago. When I say “strange,” I am not talking about the alleged psychological state of the pilot (the focus of a second official bulletin that came out just yesterday), but rather about the near-total suppression inside China of even the barest facts, and the odd, roundabout channels through which those facts have trickled out. Taken together, the story is a chilling look at the extremes of media and information control in Xi’s China. Don’t miss that CMP analysis further down below.

But up next, as usual, we have a selection of short stories hand picked this week by our team of humans at Lingua Sinica and Tian Jian (田間). We look at the arrest in Hong Kong of Hunter Bookstore founder Leticia Wong, the latest in a clear national security push against the activities of independent booksellers in the territory. We also explore China’s recent drive to use entertainment, including television drama star power, to advance interactions with Taiwan — even as it hardens its military posture. You can scroll down for a quick read, or click through for more at the Lingua Sinica website.

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David L. Bandurski

CMP Executive Director

The tail of the crashed plane last Friday, June 26, shortly after its collision with the CITIC Tower. SOURCE: X.

SHORT STORIES

✅ Human picks from the Sinosphere

Friends With Influence

A job posting published earlier this month by Chongqing’s Western International Communication Center (西部国际传播中心), the center established in 2018 as a pilot for the national system that followed, offers a rare glimpse into its operations — and indicates how other ICCs may be thinking about their efforts to advance what China’s leadership calls “external propaganda.” Hint: AI is at the heart of content production, English remains primary, and China is ready to pay for lots of influencers who are prepared to be friendly to its interests. For more on how China’s leadership understands “friendship,” see David Bandurski’s entry on the term in the Decoding China Dictionary.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Screenshot of video by Colombian influencer WesCol visiting The Pavilion in Chongqing.

Student Magazine Folds After 74 Years

“The times always call to us — the media belonging to the new era may yet arrive in ways we do not yet know.” Whether a message of hope or of resignation, these words marked the end last week of Undergrad (學苑), a student magazine that had published for 74 years at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s top-ranking tertiary institution. The editors said they were ceasing operations immediately after twice failing to recruit new members. It was the latest sign of shrinking space for independent political expression at Hong Kong’s universities.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Pulse , an exile Hong Kong outlet, covers the news of the closure of Undergrad .

A Corruption Story Goes Silent

When a 27-year-old township official drowned during a fishing outing in rural Hunan one year ago, local investigators concluded his death was an accident. It was only months later, after unlocking his phone, that his family discovered a much darker tale of pressure and corruption within the local government. That story, revealed earlier this month in a lengthy exposé by Guangdong’s Southern Weekly (南方周末), historically one of China’s most outspoken news outlets, was deleted shortly after publication.

Though short-lived, Southern Weekly’s June 15 deep dive into the fate of Wang Linming (王林明) was a classic example of what in China’s official press has since the late 1980s called “supervision by public opinion” (舆论监督) — referring to the role of the news media in uncovering issues of official corruption and abuse of power, particularly at lower levels of the bureaucracy.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Photo of Wang Linming taken in 2023. SOURCE: China Digital Times.

Hunter Bookstore in the Crosshairs

On June 24, Hong Kong’s national security police raided an independent bookshop in the working-class Sham Shui Po district. Officers arrested its founder, Leticia Wong Man-huen (黃文萱), 33, and an unnamed 32-year-old man who worked with her. Both were held on suspicion of “committing acts with seditious intent” under Article 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, a 2024 law often used to target government critics. Wong was also accused of laundering money allegedly received as remittances from a foreign political organization. Wong’s arrest is the latest in what appears to be an extended national security push against the activities of independent booksellers in the city. In March, national security police raided Book Punch (一拳書館), whose founder faced similar sedition allegations.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Hong Kong’s Hunter Bookstore. Image by Chien Heng-yu, Tian Jian .

Drama Diplomacy

Earlier this month, China’s state-run Southeast TV (東南衛視) announced at an annual cross-strait gathering in Xiamen that it will air two recently acquired Taiwanese dramas, marking the first time in more than a decade that a provincial satellite channel in China has carried Taiwanese content. The move is part of a broader pattern this year in which China has used popular entertainment in a redoubled effort to cultivate goodwill in Taiwan — even as its military posture toward the country hardens.

Read More at Lingua Sinica

Screen capture from the hit television drama Pursuit of Jade , starring Zhang Lingyu, who recently spoke at a cross-strait forum in China.

Check out this and other global PRC media engagements at Lingua Sinica.

Xinhua News Agency Signs Agreement With Televisao de Mocambique

On April 21, 2026, China’s state agency, Xinhua, signed a news exchange and cooperation agreement with Televisão de Moçambique (TVM), Mozambique’s government-funded national public broadcaster, during Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo’s state visit to Beijing. According to Xinhua, the agreement covers the exchange of news content and personnel visits between the two outlets. The agreement was included on the official outcomes list of President Chapo’s state visit to Beijing.

More in the LS Database

After Impact

When a small plane struck the tallest skyscraper in China’s capital last week, the dramatic crash was followed by something equally striking — total silence from China’s state media and the obliteration of all efforts to report even the barest facts. The world should take notice.

The CITIC Tower, also known as “China Zun,” the city’s tallest skyscraper. The tower was struck on June 26 by a small plane before news coverage was stopped in its tracks. SOURCE: Bairuilong, Wikimedia Commons .

During afternoon rush hour last Friday, a single-engine aircraft smashed into the upper floors of Beijing’s CITIC Tower, a glittering skyscraper towering above the city’s central business district. Footage and eyewitness accounts of the crash circulated rapidly on Chinese social media, including video of the aircraft breaking apart on impact, debris raining down on the street below. Just as swiftly, as local police cordoned off the area, these posts vanished, leaving in their wake a dense and deliberate official silence.

For nearly 22 hours, in an odd departure from the general practice of releasing an official news release, or tonggao (通稿), to set out the basic facts and direct subsequent media coverage, not a single report appeared from the country’s central state media. From the government’s Xinhua News Agency, the standard “authoritative” source of such reports — nothing. From China Central Television, the state broadcast network — nothing.

It was only late on Saturday that the first whisper of news came through official channels about this astonishing story unfolding just miles from the seat of power at Zhongnanhai. But even this notice was peripheral, a situation bulletin, or tongbao (通报), issued through an official social media account of Beijing’s Chaoyang District, where the CITIC Tower is located:

“Beijing Chaoyang” (北京朝阳) is the official information release platform of the local government in Chaoyang District, which covers much of the most vibrant central urban area in the capital, and is home to most of the city’s foreign embassies. But this “situation bulletin,” which in fact failed even to identify the iconic CITIC Tower, was not taken up — as a tonggao from Xinhua generally would be — by other state-run media and other websites across the country.

A search in the Wisers media database returns more than 1,400 Chinese-language results since Friday for the keywords “small plane” (小飞机) and “CITIC Tower” (中信大廈), including news media reports and social media posts. Just 10 of those recorded in the database appear on platforms inside China — WeChat, Zhihu and Weibo. And all of these posts have now been deleted from the platforms where they originally appeared.

An additional search for the key phrase “light sport aircraft” (轻型运动航空器), which appears as the description in the situation bulletin, returns again just 10 results, on platforms including Toutiao and Netease, a major online news portal, as well as Sputnik.cn, the Chinese-language portal of the Russian government-run Sputnik News. Versions of the story at Netease like this one, and at Toutiao like this one, were deleted over the weekend. Oddly, and probably owing to the “partnership without limits“ between China and Russia, the Sputnik.cn version remains live. There are no results for major news outlets.

Our Wisers search confirms what we observed on Friday and through the weekend when searching for news coverage — any news coverage — of the collision in Beijing. There has been a total, or near total, information blackout.

Without historical context, we might imagine that such a vacuum is normal for a Chinese Communist Party leadership obsessed with the control of information and public opinion. Is this not simply how news censors behave in an authoritarian system?

In fact, far from being typical practice, the silence we are witnessing over the past week is the result of a thorough dismantling under Xi Jinping of a consensus on information policy that emerged in China’s leadership nearly two decades ago — namely, that complete information suppression is untenable owing to its potentially calamitous knock-on effects.

Balancing Control with Information Release

In the late 2000s — when Xi Jinping was a junior member of the top leadership — one of the clearest expressions of this consensus shift was the country’s Emergency Response Law (突发事件应对法), which took effect in November 2007. Understanding that local-level government and Party officials had a clear vested interest in keeping under wraps incidents that might impact their political performance, the law required government bodies handling “sudden-breaking incidents,” or tufa shijian (突发事件), to release information on its development and response in a “unified, accurate, and timely” manner.

The clearest impetus for the new law was the 2003 SARS epidemic, when cover-ups in Guangdong and Beijing let the virus spread for months before central authorities admitted its scale. The suppression was so damaging to China’s international standing that it was compared at the time to the Soviet Union’s handling of the April 1986 Chernobyl disaster, when a reactor at Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded.

Without historical context, we might imagine that such a vacuum is normal for a Chinese Communist Party leadership obsessed with the control of information and public opinion. Is this not simply how news censors behave in an authoritarian system?

But another political shift, in 2008, further defined this evolving balance between control and information release. In the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Sichuan earthquake on May 12 of that year, Chinese media, knowing that the demand for information would be unstoppable, had defied an initial central-level ban on reporting from the scene. It was a full week before press control authorities could reassert control over the narrative, and in the process they came to understand how essential it was that the public have access to at least basic information to ensure that information vacuums were not filled with rumors and hysteria.

The next month, in his first official speech on media policy, Hu Jintao offered a compromise of sorts. He urged authorities to “release authoritative information at the earliest moment” (第一时间发布权威信息), introducing a policy under which central media such as Xinhua would move quickly to report breaking stories, seizing the initiative in setting the public agenda rather than relying on suppression alone. CMP dubbed this policy at the time Control 2.0.

The Diexi barrier lake in Sichuan, created by an earthquake in Sichuan province in 1933. SOURCE: Science Museums of China website .

The idea that suppressed information could itself become dangerous even entered the political vocabulary of the moment in 2008. That spring, landslides had dammed rivers across the quake zone, forming unstable “barrier lakes,” or yansaihu (堰塞湖), which were a concern because their collapse might at any moment send floodwaters coursing through areas already devastated by the quake. During a training session in the weeks after the quake, then-Guangdong party secretary Wang Yang (汪洋) — who nearly a decade later would become the fourth-ranking member of the Party’s elite Politburo Standing Committee — warned cadres against building “language barrier lakes,” or yansaihu (言塞湖). Wang suggested that blocking the flow of public opinion resulted in the same kind of catastrophic pressure as a dammed river. The phrase was picked up widely in official media, including in a commentary in a Wuhan-based official CCP newspaper arguing that stemming such “language barrier lakes” required more scrutiny, not less, of local governance failures.

By the time Xi Jinping came to power in late 2012, there was already an emerging consensus about the need to ensure a definite level of information release on sudden-breaking incidents in order to avoid information vacuums that had the potential to destabilize — and in order to check local corruption and malfeasance.

Turning Back the Clock

What we are witnessing in the CITIC Tower case is the unfortunate result of more than a decade of reassertion of CCP control over the media, and the parallel rise of ever more effective and all-encompassing cyber controls.

As already indicated, there has been a complete lack of domestic media coverage, including from central state media, which ordinarily might be employed to set the agenda. This is not just a story about powerful restraints under Xi Jinping since 2013 on the capacity of Chinese media to pursue real reporting, as they did insistently on so many breaking news stories through the 2000s. It is also a story about how China’s leadership under Xi has turned back the clock on the Hu-era policy of strategic information release over outright suppression as a means of information control.

How can the leadership feel so self-assured in suppressing information outright without destabilizing information vacuums — or “language barrier lakes” — of the kind that spawned the SARS crisis? This likely has to do with another key aspect of this story, the apparent effectiveness of cyber controls.

For a similar case of effective social media blackout, we can look back to the Changfeng Hospital fire in April 2023, in which 29 people died when a fire broke out in a private hospital in Beijing’s Fengtai District. Despite the fact that the fire unfolded in the early afternoon in a populated urban district, it went unreported for almost eight hours. A follow-up report from Initium Media, translated by CMP, noted the astonishment of local reporters that such a serious sudden-breaking story had been so effectively suppressed, many not learning of it until an evening bulletin was released by Beijing Daily, the city’s official CCP outlet. There had of course been eyewitness video and accounts on social media, but these had been scrubbed within minutes of being posted, stopping wider information sharing in its tracks.

There has been a complete lack of domestic media coverage, including from central state media, which ordinarily might be employed to set the agenda.

Tellingly, a brief wave of media coverage followed the release of the Beijing Daily bulletin, which came alongside a press conference on the incident at which the deputy head of Beijing’s health department addressed the fire directly. The release, far more detailed than the “Beijing Chaoyang” situation bulletin on Saturday, informed follow-up reports by such outlets as China Newsweekly. And even when more robust controls on media coverage came down 24 hours later, the bulletin remained visible nationwide, re-published in media across the country, including at the news portal Netease.

The third aspect worthy of note in the CITIC Tower story is the complete reversion to local responsibility for news and information release, a growing trend in the Xi era that goes directly against the consensus emerging in the late 2000s — that rapid release is necessary, and that central state media should play a primary role.

We can see this local dynamic quite plainly in the latest whiff of information we have, released only yesterday, a full six days after the plane collided into the CITIC Tower.

Released at 4:03 PM on Thursday, the second notice, again a “situation bulletin,” is once again from the social media account “Beijing Chaoyang.” This is the same local government information account for the district where the incident occurred. To reiterate the key point above, this information release is happening against the backdrop of a total vacuum at the top of China’s information hierarchy — nothing still from Xinhua, and nothing from other central-level media outlets.

The new bulletin supplies some additional details about last Friday’s incident, including the make and model of the plane — an Aquila SA60L, a single-engine, two-seat propeller light aircraft, with registration number B-12PP — and the age and surname of the pilot. On the pilot’s details, the bulletin seems eager to tie this story off with a personal explanation for what precipitated the dramatic events nearly a week ago. The pilot, a 66-year-old man surnamed Liu, was suffering from psychological problems, including chronic insomnia and anxiety. The bulletin even cites diary entries making repeated references to “ending his life.”

The bulletin's last line amounts to a declaration that the story is over — nothing more to see here. "A comprehensive investigation determined that this was an incident endangering public safety caused by personal reasons," it reads.

Bulletin? What Bulletin?

But the oddest thing of all, one week on from this bizarre incident unfolding in the heart of Beijing’s central business district, in full view of thousands, is how the second situation bulletin has been instantly secreted from the Chinese public. It appears nowhere on the websites, social media accounts, or news apps of major media outlets, and its circulation is again being curtailed across social media more broadly

Shortly after the bulletin appeared yesterday, some news media did attempt coverage. A news search turns up the link to a post relaying the news of the situation bulletin’s release that comes from Nanfang Daily (南方日报), the official CCP outlet in China’s southern Guangdong province. Click on the post and it is already gone, leaving a 404 message in its wake. Yangcheng Evening News, a commercial news outlet operated under the city of Guangzhou, also apparently attempted to post the situation bulletin, but the content is no longer available.

News of the bulletin in Chinese is everywhere today — but struggling to find any foothold in the headlines inside China. It appears across Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, in outlets like Ming Pao and Hong Kong Economic Times, in the Taiwan-based Yahoo! News, and nearly everywhere on Facebook and Threads, which are not accessible inside China.

There is one live re-post as of noon today on the fringe website Red Song Online (红歌会网), and there are scores of database mentions on Wisers for social media platforms like Weibo, where users sharing the situation bulletin seem to be doing so in their isolated cubicles, without comment or engagement by others. One Beijing-based user posted on Weibo just before noon, “Geez, flying a plane to off oneself?” This was a re-post with comment of a post from the official Weibo account of Beijing Daily, the aforementioned official CCP-run outlet in the capital, that reported the second “Beijing Chaoyang” bulletin verbatim. The Beijing Daily post seems to be driving what little mention the story has inside China. Tellingly, though, it had only just over 800 comments by early afternoon today — and reposts of it, like the one above, appear to have comments disabled entirely.

The strategy, it seems, is to leave people in social news isolation, with only the most limited facts required to declare “The End” on this story one full week after it unfolded.

A “Page Not Found” message from Sohu.com on the second “Beijing Chaoyang” situation bulletin.

To recap, the absence of the story in mainstream news outlets, outside the social account of Beijing Daily, is astounding. An online news search for Chinese outlets this afternoon turns up a solitary link for the news portal Sohu.com. A sliver of light, perhaps? Has a portal site found its way through the thicket of controls? But no, that online post too has been deleted, yielding the message: “Yikes! We can’t find the page you are looking for.”

Yikes, indeed. Or aiya! (哎呀) as the deletion notice is rendered in Chinese.

Aiya! The word offers perhaps the most cogent concluding remark on the significance and shock value of this instance of media and information control on a globally visible story unfolding at the very center of the capital city of the world’s second-largest economy. China has become an information dead zone, where journalists cannot report, where only county, district and city-level officials have the power to determine the facts and speak through their private digital megaphones — and where, incredibly, even those megaphones often cannot be heard by a public whose ears can be plugged at will.

Aiya! What does this information dead zone at the center of a global power mean for the rest of the world?