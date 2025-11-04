Welcome back to Lingua Sinica.

Macau has never topped this newsletter. But the special administrative region (SAR), returned to China in 1999 after more than four centuries of Portuguese rule, has suffered its share of media setbacks since national security legislation came into effect in 2023 — following political trends in nearby Hong Kong. Last week brought one of the saddest cases: the closure of one of the last remaining independent news outlets in the territory (see “Tracking Control” below). Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, we had another reminder last week — with Legislative Council elections approaching — that media themselves can be among the most effective tools of media repression (see “Iron Rule”).

In China, the media’s single-minded service of political goals is an unassailable fact. So it was no surprise late last month to see the official Xinhua News Service pushing Taiwan’s “reunification” — again through the not-so-clever official pen names we touched on in the last edition — even as cases of backsliding in Hong Kong and Macau make Taiwanese ever more wary of China’s promise of “one country, two systems.”

Before I turn you loose on these stories, a final note: look out for a probing feature story Thursday from Japan-based freelance journalist Li Hou-chen (李厚辰) unraveling the PRC network of influence behind Taiwanese social media influencer Holger Chen’s (陳之漢) summer China tour. The story offers great insights into China’s shifting media and information tactics.

Enough from me.

Enjoy.

David L. Bandurski

CMP Executive Director

TRACKING CONTROL

Another Outlet Falls in Macau

The closure of AllAboutMacau after revocation of its license leaves the territory with virtually no independent media willing to challenge authorities.

AllAboutMacau (論盡媒體), an independent news outlet serving the Macau community since 2010, announced on October 30 that it would cease operations on December 20 after authorities revoked its publishing license. The closure, reported first outside of Macau and Hong Kong by Tian Jian (田間), CMP’s Chinese-language sister outlet on journalism and media, reflects the tightening of press restrictions in Macau since the territory expanded its national security laws in 2023 — mirroring patterns in Hong Kong, where independent media have faced unremitting pressure.

In October 2024, authorities barred AllAboutMacau journalists from accessing official events, and in April this year, three journalists from the outlet were detained after they protested denial of access to the Legislative Assembly to cover Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s policy address (see video below). They now face possible criminal charges for disrupting government operations.

Choi Chi-chio (崔子釗), the former vice president of Macau Concealers (愛瞞日報), a satirical outlet shuttered in 2021, told Tian Jian that the closure signals the further retreat of Macau’s civil society. “It’s not only journalism, but the entire space and rights for expression continue to narrow,” he said. There is little space left in Macau, Choi added, for media outside the narrow and compliant mainstream, where self-censorship is commonplace. “Macau can no longer tolerate independent critical voices,” he told Tian Jian.

Share

(MIS)INFORMATION

Manufacturing Dissent

AI-generated protest videos on TikTok blur reality, showing how disinformation cuts in many directions.

TikTok, often criticized in Western capitals as a vector for Chinese disinformation, has become a platform for distributing fake news about protests within China itself. Following the suspicious death of actor Yu Menglong (于朦朧) and what appeared to be a government cover-up in September, AI-generated videos falsely depicting mass anti-government rallies circulated widely on the platform, according to AFP’s fact-checking service. The terrifyingly realistic clips — betrayed at points only by slightly distorted faces and nonsensical Chinese characters — bore the watermark for Sora, the visual generation software from OpenAI. They originated from an account called “Team Taiwan Value” and garnered hundreds of thousands of views and comments.

Many users believed the fabricated protests were genuine, with commenters expressing solidarity. No evidence exists of actual large-scale rallies in China over Yu’s death, which Beijing police attributed to an accidental fall, prompting widespread questioning from fans, and related reports in Chinese-language outlets globally. The videos, including this one and this one, were taken down Tuesday afternoon.

SOURCE: AFP Factcheck.

REDLINES

Spare Words Win Wars

China’s military warns bureaucratic bloat could cost battles. But brevity may prove elusive in a politicized system.

On many or even most days, the front page of the People’s Liberation Army Daily (解放軍報), the flagship newspaper of China’s top military leadership body, the Central Military Commission (CMC), is a mirror of the Party’s People’s Daily. But on Monday this week one of the most prominent pieces was an oddly unique report about — would you believe it? — how “proper writing wins battles.”

No, this was not an argument about information warfare (which the PLA pursues actively), and certainly not about how the pen is mightier than the sword. This was a message from the PLA leadership about the need to cut down on bureaucratic jargon, lest it have real consequences on the battlefield. What we can glean from this cautionary article is that official verbosity — a byproduct of China’s highly politicized military and leadership apparatus — is a genuine concern within the upper ranks.

The commentary promotes improved “writing styles and speaking styles” (文风话风) within the military, and argues that clear, concise communication directly impacts military effectiveness. To support its case, the piece claims that Communist military orders during the Civil War were terse compared to verbose Nationalist communications. While noting the problem as a general concern, the piece praises certain PLA units for adopting “concise, practical and new” (短实新) directives, with one unit limiting command documents to a single page and cutting message processing time by 50 percent. These examples demonstrate, the piece argues, that “proper writing and speaking styles can win battles” (好的文风好话风能够打胜仗).

The piece traces a direct lineage from Mao Zedong’s 1942 “Oppose Party Formalism” (反对党八股) speech in Yan’an — which attacked bureaucratic jargon using folksy language — to Xi Jinping’s 2012 “Eight-Point Regulation” (八项规定) that sought to curb official rhetoric. But this may be a losing battle. After all, specialized political jargon, which gives rise to verbosity and ritualistic repetition, is hardwired into the system.

“The style of our writing is the style of our troops; the efficiency of our language is the efficiency of our combat. The battlefield has no room for niceties and nonsense — a few wasted words, a single wasted minute, could mean more bloodshed and sacrifice.”

CONTROVERSIES

Attention Hogs

Oversimplified social media posts— even if the reporting behind them is sound — can land professional media in the muck.

News&Market (上下游新聞), a niche Taiwan media outlet focusing on agriculture and environmental issues since 2011, found itself embroiled in controversy over social media framing after posts on Facebook promoting its relatively balanced coverage of Taiwan’s first African swine fever outbreak in seven years triggered allegations of bias in favor of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party — and escalated into questions about its financial backing.

The controversy began when News&Market’s social media posts framed its outbreak coverage in ways critics saw as deflecting blame from KMT officials currently leading the local government in Taichung, where the outbreak was confirmed on October 21. One Facebook post asked: “Is Taichung really the outbreak’s source? The answer isn’t that simple.” While the underlying reporting examined systemic failures across both local and national governments — ranging from inadequate enforcement of food waste sterilization to gaps in veterinary care — the social media packaging triggered allegations of bias as it seemed to give Taichung officials a pass and lay blame instead on the national government, currently run by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). As skepticism grew online, users questioning the perceived slant began probing the outlet’s funding sources. In Taiwan’s divisive political environment, KMT alignment can often be perceived by “pan-green” DPP supporters as simply pro-China.

The outlet denied allegations of Chinese funding on October 30, saying its operations are supported by “small donations and market product sales.” Risking further speculation, however, it has so far not provided financial data or verifiable documentation of these revenue sources.

The case is a sobering illustration of how intentionally viral social media posts about the news — regardless of its actual reporting quality — can lead to an outbreak of questions about credibility, especially against a backdrop of political divisiveness.

Taiwan’s first African swine fever outbreak in seven years in late October sparked controversy over coverage by News&Market , a niche outlet focusing on agriculture. For illustrative purposes only. SOURCE: Pixabay.

SHORT STORIES

| Hong Kong |

Iron Rule

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超) sent a letter to all civil servants on October 28 urging them to vote in the December 7 Legislative Council election, calling it “a concrete way to demonstrate their oath to uphold the Basic Law.” The pro-government Ta Kung Pao (大公報), controlled by the Liaison Office, responded with an editorial stating civil servant votes should be “iron votes” (鐵票) — unwavering support for the new electoral system. The case illustrated how civil servants face mounting pressure, including in state-backed media, to demonstrate political loyalty through voting.

The 2025 Hong Kong Legislative Council election will be held on December 7. IMAGE: InMediaHK.

| Southeast Asia |

Threatening Calls

Malaysia’s minister of housing and local government, Nga Kor Ming (倪可敏), faced backlash on October 31 after rebuking a reporter from The Malaysian Tribune (馬來西亞前鋒報) — known in Malay as Utasan Malaysia — for questioning the lack of Malay-language publicity for a government campaign, saying he would “call the editor.” Media groups including the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (馬來西亞半島全國新聞從業員職工會) condemned his remarks as intimidation. Amid mounting criticism, Nga withdrew his comments on November 2 and issued a public apology.

| Taiwan |

Imperious Interviews

New KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun’s (鄭麗文) claim in an October 31 Deutsche Welle interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not a dictator” because he was elected has sparked controversy in Taiwan in recent days. But another source of controversy has been the confrontational approach of DW interviewer Tsou Tzung-han (鄒宗翰). Lee Chih-te (李志德), a seasoned Taiwan journalist, compared Tsou unfavorably to Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan, known for his cool yet “pointed questions,” and suggested Tsou lacked the preparation and strategic questioning that makes for effective interviewing.

DW journalist Tsou Tzung-han’s (鄒宗翰).

| China |

Bullying Bylines

China’s government-run Xinhua News Agency published three consecutive commentaries on October 26, 27, and 28 under the byline “Zhong Taiwen” (鍾台文), a homophone for “China Commentary on the Taiwan Issue.” The articles called for cross-strait negotiations on a “one country, two systems” arrangement with “patriots governing Taiwan” (愛國者治台) after unification. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded that Beijing seeks to replicate Hong Kong’s model where “patriots” means Communist Party loyalists, and warned that “Taiwanese will not be fooled.”

Dynastic Differences

China’s state-backed film The Battle of Penghu (澎湖海戰), set for 2026 release, depicts the Qing dynasty’s 1683 defeat of Ming loyalists in Taiwan under the slogan “Unifying Taiwan is unstoppable.” But the reception of the promotional trailer, released on October 25, reminded authorities that history is never so simple. Some Chinese online criticized the film for celebrating the Qing’s conquest while sympathizing with Ming loyalists, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency. One commenter sarcastically suggested Beijing might also make a film about Wu Sangui (吳三桂), the Ming general who infamously opened the gates for Qing forces. Authorities have since blocked negative comments on social media.