Welcome back to Intersections!

This month, we lead with the story of a woman who asked a man to stop smoking at a bus stop — and ended up strip-searched by police. The incident became a flashpoint on Chinese social media, and the gap between what Xinhua reported and what actually happened tells us something important about how official narratives get made.

We also turn again to Hong Kong, where the city’s first LGBTQ radio program was quietly shelved ahead of a scheduled return to the airwaves. From there we go to Germany, where a group of Chinese men gathering on Telegram have been linked to a string of drugging-and-rape cases now moving through the courts.

Before we leap in, I want to note for readers that our colleagues at Tian Jian (田間) just published a must-read report on the overt censorship that followed when WeChat accounts tried to report and comment on a rare Supreme People’s Court decision on LGBTQ discrimination that sent a positive signal. One operator whose account was permanently banned told Tian Jian he was baffled: his article had praised the ruling, not criticized it, yet his account was wiped anyway. Celebrations had scarcely begun before the authorities swept all unauthorized discussion away — a reminder, as one activist put it, that in China “social media and overseas media can sometimes be a double-edged sword.”

As always, I welcome your thoughts and suggestions. Please share this bulletin with others. Each section headline in this edition is shareable — just click the link icon next to any heading.

Dalia Parete

CMP Researcher

dalia@chinamediaproject.org

CHINA

Case Closed

A woman tried to stop a man from smoking in violation of a city ordinance. She ended up strip-searched by police. What happened next — and what Xinhua chose to leave out — reveals something larger about power, gender, and who gets to drive the narrative in China.

A man smoking in front of a “no smoking” sign. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons .

Imagine. You are at a bus stop in Shenzhen, chatting with a friend while waiting for the bus to arrive. Suddenly, you’re hit by an acrid whiff of cigarette smoke from a man nearby. This is not just impolite but a clear violation of a public ordinance passed in 2019 prohibiting smoking in public areas. When you ask the man to stop, he bluntly refuses, so you respond impulsively by pouring your drink out onto his cigarette. The man escalates by picking up the cup and throwing it at you. You call the police, never imagining that the confrontation will lead to a full police strip search and land you in detention — and then become a national news story.

This incredible turn of events is exactly what faced a Weibo account holder named “Xiaoji” (小姬) on April 24 this year. Her admittedly impulsive response to a rule-breaker unleashed a storm of male anger that resulted in her being strip-searched by police, held for nearly five hours without bathroom access, threatened with five days’ detention for “insulting behavior,” and finally pressured into signing a settlement with the man for which she was never given a copy — and which she could not see because police had confiscated her eyeglasses.

Later that day, Xiaoji posted an account of her ordeal to Weibo, and by the next day, April 25, the story had hit the top of Weibo’s trending list, with hashtags like “man fined for smoking at Shenzhen bus stop” (深圳公交站台吸烟男子被罚款). Interest in the story was driven by sympathetic accounts from women flooding the comment space. Many shared their own accounts of strip searches at police stations in Guangdong and elsewhere. One woman described being forced to toss her clothes on the floor during a strip search, before being required to squat naked. “The humiliation was so intense, I completely broke down,” she wrote. Another woman recalled a 65-year-old woman in the same holding room, covered in an allergic rash, whose repeated calls for help went unanswered.

Several hours after Xiaoji’s story went viral, faced with a storm of public opinion, the government of Guangming District issued a statement signed off by its “joint investigation committee” (联合调查组). It confirmed a limited version of events that left out key details. It said a settlement had been reached with the man involved in the incident, who had been smoking in violation of a city ordinance, and that he had been fined for his behavior. And it insisted that Xiaoji’s body search had been properly conducted.

Photo of the police report receipt given to Xiaoji after she signed the settlement. SOURCE: Aquarian (水瓶纪元).

This account by the district’s “joint investigation committee” provided the substance for a subsequent official release, or tongbao (通报), from the government-run Xinhua News Agency (新华社). Generally, such releases are meant to lay out the basic, officially accepted facts on news stories, and thereby set the tone for subsequent coverage by state media. The release referred to Xiaoji’s settlement in the case as “voluntary” — at clear odds with her version — and reported that the strip search had been conducted by a female member of the police force “in an enclosed area.” It omitted key details, such as Xiaoji’s contention that her eyeglasses had been confiscated and that she had been subjected to a lengthy detention without access to a bathroom.

As is generally the case in China’s media, the majority of outlets closely followed the Xinhua version. Examples that gained some traction included that of Cover News (封面新闻), a news app under the official Sichuan Daily Press Group, and The Paper (澎湃新闻), a popular digital outlet under the Shanghai United Media Group, which is operated under the communist party leadership of Shanghai. For official media and many of their commercial spinoffs, the Xinhua release was the beginning and end of the story.

Independent Chinese-language outlet Aquarian (水瓶纪元) went further, publishing a detailed investigation on April 29 that spoke directly with Xiaoji and gathered accounts from other women who had faced similar treatment at the hands of Guangdong police. The picture that emerged was not of an isolated incident but of a systemic pattern — one in which women who assert themselves in public spaces are met with institutional punishment.

Singapore-based Initium Media (端傳媒) took the analysis a step further earlier this month, asking why smoking enforcement in China has become a gendered issue — and why women, who bear a disproportionate burden of secondhand smoke, so often face compounded abuse when they act against it.

HONG KONG

Off the Air

Is the space for LGBTQ voices shrinking in Hong Kong? On May 20, 2026, Hong Kong independent outlet InMedia (獨立媒體) reported that “We Are Family” (自己人), the city’s first radio program covering LGBTQ issues, cancelled its planned May 29 return to Metro Radio (新城電台), one of Hong Kong’s three licensed commercial broadcasters. The station had proactively invited the show back after it ceased broadcasting in August 2023 and moved to YouTube, even releasing promotional clips. But Metro Radio’s new management abruptly halted the comeback without explanation, leaving the show’s producers and supporters without a reason for the reversal.

Promotional poster for the Hong Kong LGBTQ-themed talk show We Are Family (自己人). The hosts, from left to right: Tanner, Simon, Brian Leung Siu Fai (梁兆輝), Coco, and Magie. SOURCE: RTHK .

No Kids, Thanks

On May 5, 2026, Initium Media (端傳媒), a Singapore-based independent Chinese media outlet, published the third installment of its “East Asia Not Giving Birth” (東亞不生) series, examining why women in Hong Kong are choosing not to have children. Those interviewed cited career ambitions, the unequal distribution of domestic and childcare responsibilities between men and women, and the prohibitive cost of raising children in Hong Kong.

CHINA

China’s Disabled Community Pushes Back

On May 16, 2026, Minority Voices (少数派说), a platform that amplifies perspectives from China’s disability community, published an article featuring six disabled authors. All criticized common forms of disability assistance in China as “paternalistic” (爹味) — arguing that such assistance is typically pity-driven rather than rooted in a genuine recognition of disabled people’s rights and autonomy.

A Resurfaced Proposal

On April 25, 2026, Free Nora (自由娜拉), an independent outlet that began publishing after the Chained Women incident — in which a woman found chained in a shed in Xuzhou sparked a nationwide outcry over trafficking and the treatment of rural women — republished a March 2025 civic proposal from Belonging Space, a feminist WeChat account silenced in a mass crackdown in March this year. The proposal called for a national special enforcement campaign (专项治理行动) against the forced marriages of women with psychiatric and intellectual disabilities (精智障女性) in rural China, warning that 4–5 million such women could be at risk and citing 122 trafficking verdicts from 2015 to 2021 in which nearly 30 percent of victims were resold at least once. That a proposal written in 2025 by a now-banned account is being circulated in 2026 speaks to the continued struggle for feminist activists to maintain continuity in their advocacy in the midst of official repression.