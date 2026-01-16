Hello, and welcome to the first China chatbot of 2026!

This issue:

01.AI and DeepSeek have built Kazakhstan a national AI model

Want to study AI deception? Silicon Valley says: use China’s “actively lying” models

What China’s AI elite say is coming next

Why China believes “World Models” help unlock AGI

Alex Colville (Researcher, China Media Project)

China’s Leading AI Scientists Summarize Next Steps

China’s leading AI scientists have been giving their predictions for AI’s future development, and China’s role within it.

US-China Competition: At a summit on January 10, Zhipu AI’s co-founder Tang Jie, Tencent’s new chief AI scientist Yao Shunyu, and Alibaba’s Qwen technical lead Lin Junyang discussed the gap between the US and China in AI development. Lin estimated China’s chances at overtaking the US in AI over the next 3-5 years at 20 percent, citing continued AI chip constraints and a risk-averse work culture. However, Tang noted upsides of possible discoveries in efficiency (a universal problem in AI) through forced chip limitations, and risk-positive developers born in the 1990s and 2000s.

AGI and ASI Timeframes: At a talk in early December, the dean of Tsinghua University’s Institute for AI Industry Research, Zhang Yaqin, said he believed AI would not achieve parity with humans for at least another 20 years, while in November Alibaba’s CEO Wu Yongming said AI would not be surpassing humans for “a very long time.” This corresponds with revised forecasts from international AI safety researchers, and contrasts with the bullish statements from US companies Anthropic and OpenAI claiming that AI will achieve superintelligence by 2027 or 2028.

AI Safety Cooperation and China’s Strategic Position: In an interview for the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily newspaper on January 9, Zeng Yi, dean of the Beijing Institute for Safety and Governance and a member of the UN’s High-Level Advisory Body on AI, stated that current AI safety approaches will likely not work with superintelligent AI, and that countries must work together to come up with a solution, and slow down the race to superintelligence. He recommended following Xi Jinping’s Global AI Governance Initiative (全球人工智能治理倡议) to ensure this. On December 24, the People’s Daily also ran an article where Xue Lan of Tsinghua University’s Institute for AI International Governance echoed multiple Party statements on how AI needed to be “people-centered” while citing multiple Party-approved international channels to do so, including the UN and the World AI Cooperation Organization. Both scientists are notable figures in international AI safety dialogues, demonstrating their alignment with the Party’s prescribed international strategies to create a China-centric international AI governance system.

AI Agents and Embodied Intelligence: Experts such as Lin and Zhang noted the industry considers advancing AI that can perform actions and navigate the physical world as vital, not just in rendering AI commercially viable, but as key stepping stones towards AGI (see _EXPLAINER).

Chinese AI: A Petri Dish for Studying Unsafe AI?

In a paper published January 16, a team of computer scientists from Berkeley and Google’s DeepMind conclude that Chinese AI models are ideal test subjects for studying whether AI systems can deceive us. Researchers working under the MATS (AI safety alignment) program at Berkeley tested two frontier Chinese AI models, Alibaba’s Qwen3 and Moonshot’s Kimi-K2, using various methods to extract knowledge about censored political issues. They argue Chinese models have a role to play in international AI safety research. Currently, researchers are trying to work out methods to detect if an AI model is secretly withholding information from users. To do this, they have created “misaligned” models that deliberately lie, using these as dummy models to test their lie-detection methods. One problem with this approach, however, is that it makes it too easy to discover deceptive behaviour — given that the programmers know how the deception was inserted. Anthropic has acknowledged this limitation in its own research. The Berkeley team concludes that Chinese models are the perfect replacement, as they have been trained to use a variety of tactics to manipulate users into accepting government narratives on politically-sensitive issues. The models do not tell the user they are behaving this way, despite having access to facts about sensitive topics. This makes Chinese models “more representative of what ‘real’ misalignment might look like,” providing a more realistic testbed for developing techniques to detect AI deception.

DeepSeek Fills the Global Gap

In a report published on January 1, Microsoft identified the regions of the world where DeepSeek had its largest AI market share in the second half of 2025. The report noted DeepSeek was more likely to be used by companies and individuals in countries either “underserved” by Western AI technology, or else under US sanctions (see map above). In Africa, Microsoft estimates DeepSeek usage is 2-4 times higher than in other regions. Higher usage of Chinese AI models in Africa could be due to a lack of adequate resources, but also through Western AI companies not fully serving the needs of local audiences: Uganda has created its own model built off Alibaba’s Qwen to cater to the country’s diverse local languages. Meanwhile, Russia has generally seen an increase in use of Chinese models and AI chips to compensate for a lack of US alternatives within its sanctioned economy. But Russian reports indicate reluctance to use Chinese alternatives, showing dissatisfaction with Chinese chips that they say are unstable and often overheat.

TL;DR: Two of China’s most vocal AI scientists on international governance have appeared in the Party’s flagship newspaper and endorsed the leadership’s vision for a China-centric international AI safety system. That makes it less likely that international efforts to bring China into alternative systems will work. Despite Beijing’s insistence that Chinese AI is “safe,” Silicon Valley researchers believe it represents what “unsafe” AI could look like. Microsoft’s report on patterns in DeepSeek’s global usage tells us yet again that when the West pulls out, China steps in.

_EXPLAINER:

“World Models” 世界模型

What’s kindergarten storytime got to do with it?

You’ll see.

Fine, talk me through it. World models are AI that can be used around the world or something?

Nope. While a language model like ChatGPT simply knows how to navigate language, and AI agents know how to navigate the internet, a world model knows how to navigate roads, streets — basically any space in the real world. It’s one of the hot topics among Chinese AI developers at the moment, considered key to leveling up robotics and self-driving cars, and perhaps even reaching AGI.

But hold on, how do they work?

There’s a lot of variation, but essentially they take real-world data and use it to build a simulation of the world. It’s a training ground for neural networks, which can then learn how to understand the physics of the real world to better negotiate and predict patterns in it.

So that’s a big deal?

You bet. Bigwigs are taking it seriously. In November, China’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said developing world models would be given government support, viewing it as a key part of industrializing AI. CAICT, a key tech industry forum under MIIT, is already drafting industry standards for these models, and all sorts of universities, institutes and tech enterprises across China are incorporating them into their workflows. More world model-related patents were filed in China last year than during the preceding five together.

Because…?

The Chinese government is spurring AI to become integral to Chinese society in a very short space of time, and part of this is through robots and self-driving cars. At the moment, these robots are trained through collecting data from the real world (like people being paid to make the same movement hundreds of times a day for robots to copy). But automating this with a world model is more practical, speeding up the process dramatically while using fewer resources. It also allows neural networks to make decisions based on their training: A self-driving car, for example, will be able to judge whether it has enough time to cross a junction before a red light, to slow down or speed up. One robot dog company in Shanghai claims world models have already vastly improved how their dogs traverse terrains.

And what were you saying about AGI?

Scientists across the world are coming to the conclusion that an LLM on its own will not be able to improve enough to reach AGI, no matter how much data and power you give it. Lin Junyang, tech lead of Alibaba’s Qwen team, said last week that AI agents need to be let loose in the physical world via self-driving cars or robots, as the way to make AI sharper. Zhang Yaqin, dean of Tsinghua University’s Institute for AI Industry Research, believes the training ground of world models, which force a neural network to combine vision, spatial knowledge and decision making, is a “key issue” in AGI development.

Any examples?

Yep. Last year, the Beijing Institute for General AI launched “Tong Tong” (通通), a neural network in the form of a five-year old girl. Director Zhu Songchun says that Tong Tong’s learning process is not data-driven at all, but happens merely through repeated interaction with her environment in a world model (say, navigating obstacles at a virtual school or whining and bargaining with a virtual mother if she is ordered to go to bed). The hope is that this creates a “complete cognitive architecture,” a model that can respond to emotions, obstacles, problems, and one day be good enough to be deployed across multiple industries. The institute has since open-sourced all its world models to help others train their own AI. While OpenAI’s technology drains resources, Zhu claims Tong Tong is able to learn on a handful of substandard AI chips — a handy feature in China’s current chip-poor ecosystem.

So a way to get around AI chip restrictions?

Maybe, but creating and running these models requires AI chips too. Zhu’s claims of frugality seem to be the exception rather than the rule. However, a notice issued on December 25 by eight government departments on how to bring about “AI + manufacturing” included instructions for building a “key laboratory” (重点实验室) to work on world models. So perhaps the vision is to pool chips to create a world model that tech companies can all tap into to improve their products.

So what models are out there?

There are several from Western companies like Nvidia and Google’s DeepMind, but the likes of Huawei, Tencent, Unitree and SenseTime have all launched their own as well.

_ONE_PROMPT_PROMPT:

While we have a model to check out this week, sadly tech constraints meant we were unable to test in time for publication. But exploring the structure of the model was still worth our while for what it revealed about a key question — namely, how diplomatic efforts help China’s tech enterprises push Chinese AI into the world.

In this case, AI start-up 01.AI worked with the Kazakh government to launch AlemLLM in August last year. It’s a sovereign AI model for the country tailored to the Kazakh language for use by the nation’s AI start-ups to create a variety of products and services. But the model owes much of its technology to DeepSeek — and could even be a fine-tuned version of one of the company’s models.

Kazakhstan wants to set itself up as a “hub” for AI-related business in central Asia, piloting AI agents in government services, passing Central Asia’s first AI law, and creating Astana Hub, a state-backed tech center to nurture AI start-ups. Nonetheless, their resources are limited. Total government-backed compute power is minute (500 older Nvidia GPUs, compared to, say, the UK’s 180,000 cutting-edge ones). With 2025 seeing a boom of BRI-related projects in Kazakhstan (also where the policy was first launched back in 2013), China was a natural choice for help in AI development. Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei in July to access their cloud computing infrastructure. In the same month, Astana Hub launched a branch in Shanghai to enable technology transfers and “facilitate ‘soft entry’ of Chinese enterprises” into the region according to Kazakhstan’s state news agency.

Enter 01.AI, which last year pivoted from creating AI models to aiding companies to fine-tune Chinese models for their business, including Qwen and DeepSeek. In August, the company partnered with the Kazakh government to launch AlemLLM, touted by the Kazakh Minister for AI and Digital Development as “a real development tool” for a variety of sectors in the country. The model has since been open-sourced on Hugging Face, where Astana Hub acknowledges it was created with 01.AI’s help.

01.AI founder Kai-fu Lee meets with Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in October to discuss AI collaboration.

But if we look under the hood of this model, there are some additional goings-on. Accessing the model’s ‘config.json’ file on Hugging Face (which holds metadata telling a computer program how a model is set up), we see two things:

The model uses DeepSeek’s architecture. A model’s architecture is pretty much the same as the plan for a house: not the house itself, just the floor plan. Using another company’s architecture for your own model isn’t unusual: Moonshot’s Kimi-K2 models also relied on DeepSeek. The model type is also listed as DeepSeek. “Model type” is still referring to just the architecture of the model, but seeing DeepSeek listed here is unusual. Models built from scratch are mostly (though not always) listed under their own name, while models built off, say, Alibaba’s Qwen still list the model_type as Qwen. Does a DeepSeek floor plan point to a DeepSeek house?

It’s very possible that AlemLLM is a fine-tuned DeepSeek model, but as I’m unable to test the model or its weights I can’t confirm this (If anyone has the GPU to download this model and play around with it, do let me know what you find out. And please let me ask it some of my own questions!). It would make sense for a tech company and a national government with limited GPUs to fine-tune a pre-existing model, rather than training one the size of AlemLLM (200 billion parameters) from scratch.

So there you have it. A country in the Global South with limited resources and strong pre-existing BRI connections to China turns to Chinese enterprises and technology to achieve their goals. In the latest geopolitical competition, China is building its power base through networks it has already established, while creating new networks and opportunities for itself in the future. Like a silting river, each layer builds atop another.

